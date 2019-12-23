Pascal de Caprariis of Lynn Haven points out that 14th Amendment to the Constitution is unambiguous when it comes to spelling out who has equal rights in the United States.

The article on Dec 13, titled, “Senators back contentious abortion bill” ended with some comments from someone who feels that relaxing in any way the requirement that parents be notified if their daughters seek an abortion will make it easier for girls to become homosexuals.

The logic involved in that statement baffles me, but the last comment the woman made is important. She said that “this bill is just a stepping-stone to homosexuals’ so-called equality rights.”

I guess the woman making the comment has never read the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and in particular, its “equal protection” clause.

In fact, homosexuals as well as heterosexuals already share the protection of that clause. There is nothing “so-called” about it.

Pascal de Caprariis, Lynn Haven