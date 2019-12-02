George Lisciotti of Fort Walton Beach says Democrats put their own interests ahead of the country’s in their quest for power.

Democrats don't care about Americans or even the illegal aliens. They are only interested in power. Their interest in immigration is only related to buying votes as they continue to fund illegal aliens and rewarding bad behavior.

This horrible practice puts Democratic politics ahead of the needs of the country ... and wastes billions of dollars spent to give illegal aliens better health care than American citizens get.

The voice of the radical left is nearing socialism (which has proven to be a universal failure). The fact remains ... someone has to pay for all the free stuff Democrats want to give away. Congress is irresponsibly allowing existing laws to go unenforced and they demonize anyone who wishes to protect the border. I am disappointed in moderate Democrats for not standing up to this obvious assault on our society, not to mention the risk to national security.

The Democratic hate for Donald Trump is stronger than the love of country.

Congress is a joke. They are merely actors on a stage playing to their radical constituents who still have not accepted the fact that Trump won.

Very dangerous precedent! I was not happy while Obama was president but did not see anything near the level of hate and contempt Trump has faced.

George Lisciotti, Fort Walton Beach

