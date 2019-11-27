Hi Y'all,

I do have some reminders of what I put in last week, however, we all need to be reminded, right. Let's focus on the things we have and not the things we may lose. This is a time of Thanks Giving!

In the spirit of Thanksgiving many people from Lanark have gathered, bought and supplied 20 new sleeping bags and other badly-needed items for the Big Bend Homeless Coalition (advocacy for homeless veterans) who will distribute them to homeless veterans in Tallahassee. Thanks to Susan Ciccarelli Lynn, Vicki and Richard Fravel for pulling this together for this cause. It is wonderful way to show that you care.

There will be No Farm Share on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

If you are planning to come to Thanksgiving dinner at Chillas Hall you must have your name on the list. We are able to seat only a certain number of people and the spaces are going fast. Call 697-9626 to have your name and dish put on the list. Someone will be at Chillas Hall, Monday through Wednesday, from 9 to 11 a.m. if you need to call or stop by.

St. James Bay Crooked River Grill is serving a Thanksgiving Buffet; call 697-5050 for information.

Do Not Feed the Bears for Thanksgiving. Secure your garbage so that our Lanark won't look like a dump. Please remind your neighbors to depose properly so the bears can't get to your garbage.

I think we are going to have a beautiful day on Thanksgiving, so if you are looking for something to do – put up some lights. Yeah!

There will NOT be burgers served at the American Legion on the Friday evening, Nov. 29, after Thanksgiving. So save some of that turkey.

Lanark Boat Club will be having a Holiday Bazaar this Saturday, Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There are some wonderful gift ideas and baked goods. Lunch of soup and sandwich will be served for $5. If you would like to have a table to sell your items (crafts, yard sale items, etc.) you can get your own table for $10. Call Janet at 697-2487 for more information. See the beautiful ad in the body of this edition of the Times.

Anna's Country Buffet did open last week, located where the Pearle used to be. Thursday through Sunday, lunch and dinner, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and breakfast on Saturday and Sunday. For more Information you can call (850) 646-3446. Welcome! We are glad you are here.

Lanark Village Golf Club will be participating in the Hwy. 98 Yard Sale happening Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 5, 6 and 7. We will be located in the garage across from Chillas Hall. I will be putting up signs, maybe balloons, anything to attract attention. If you want to participate, just do it. There will be flyers and signs, but you will want to make your own too.

There will be a golf fundraiser at St. James Bay Golf Resort for Camp Gordon Johnston World War II Museum on Pearl Harbor Day, Saturday, Dec. 7. All proceeds will go to help the museum build a building to house its historical military vehicles. For more information visit www.campgordonjohnston.com or call 697-9606.

REMINDERS

Bingo will begin again on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at Chillas Hall, Doors open at 6 p.m.

Coffee group in Lanark Village is at Chillas Hall from 9 to 11 a.m. weekdays. On Thursday, the county veterans service officer comes between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.

The Lanark Village Golf Course, a non-profit, six-hole course is a fun course to improve your game while enjoying the beautiful bay view and breezes. All day play for a $5 donation. Public Welcome.

Love Lanark!

Pat Sewell Funderburk is the Times’ Lanark News columnist. Be sure to send news and society items about Lanark Village life to her at p.funderburk@yahoo.com