This is a Letter to the Editor

Last Sunday, following gridiron defeats by both Florida and Florida State, my wife and I visited an Apalachicola establishment for some Sunday afternoon libations, good music and great chicken wings (more about the wings later).

The weather was fantastic, to rebound from our football-induced flat affect, and the table next to us confirmed the wings looked and smelled fantastic! (more about the wings later). Now folks had their dogs there, and I have no problem with that (I even took the fantastic musician's dog for his walk, as I generally do).

But what we don't like is dog owners putting their canines on the table where we/I will eat. Folks, dogs walk on the ground and floor and never change their shoes. (How would you like it If I put my boots on your dining table?) Putting a beloved canine on a table is Illegal in Florida, even if the county/city is dog friendly (See F.S. 509.233, 4.(c) 5).

Now back to the wings. An ill-informed lady allowed her shepherd-mixed canine to constantly approach our table while we were consuming those wonderful wings, disturbing us constantly as she "taunted" us. (The instigator was a man, with obvious intentions, as he puts his little dogs on tables. He probably has "issues" with chicken wings, mother and Hank Williams, Jr.)

Now, although this very respectful canine was constantly hovering around, I did Not give it chicken bones to eat, as that could be fatal to the unsuspecting dog. If I had, the dog might have very well consumed it before the lady could intervene. Not a good scenario, but she did not consider this, much to my chagrin.

My points to all of this (chicken wings are coming):

1.Franklin County is Dog Friendly -- We get that, but Not on the table. IF you claim that the dog is "your baby," what does that say about your DNA? This gives me a mental picture of the man and his "tiny" dog -- small and fast.

2.Let's keep the dogs on the floor and let's all enjoy what they provide to humanity.

3.Chicken wings are wonderful - the world needs more chicken wings, both flat side and drummettes, mild, medium and hot!

P.S. There is a rumor that chicken wings are better with locally- brewed beer. I am now conducting research on this rumor (more about the wings later).

Dr. Mikel Tuten

Carrabelle