To the 300 Okaloosa County support staffers considering unionizing under American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) union, do your homework and run the numbers.

Answer this to us, your fellow citizens, people you have signed up to serve every day: Are you willing to walk off the job and deny us, your fellow tax-paying citizens, services, when an AFSCME shop in say Pittsburgh, strikes?

That’s how this works.

Did you approach AFSCME or they you? I imagine they you, because you have a pulse, money and feel powerless.

Can you perhaps use your own money, achieve a better result for yourselves, or are you ready to donate dues up-chain and hope that someway/how you leverage your union strength for more than "2% annual raises"?

Your healthcare is making you sick? There is an abundance of lawyers who will happily take your case for a contingency fee if indeed your claims are legitimate.

Are you willing to see your dues donated to political campaigns without your direct consent?

The Center for Responsive Politics reports that AFSCME has funneled $90 million since 1990, its members’ hard-earned money, to almost exclusively Democrat campaigns (99:1 Democrat to Republican).

Is AFSCME an honorable organization?

After Charles & David Koch donated $25 million to the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), AFSCME cut ties as punishment, to date withholding $250,000 to that philanthropic and progressive endeavor as pure political punishment.

God bless you all!

— William J. Roberts