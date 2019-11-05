I was delighted to see the front page coverage of the 2019 IMPACT 100 NWF grant awards in (Monday morning’s) paper.

This organization has accomplished so much locally in the last eight years, and I hope every woman who reads the article takes a few moments to join IMPACT 100 NWF for 2020!

However, I would be remiss if I didn't take your headline writer to task. Webster's dictionary defines "dole out" as "“to give or deliver in small portions.” I simply don't see how 5 grants of $101,800 EACH could possibly be construed as "small portions"!

Mary Blackwell, Niceville