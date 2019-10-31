A guest column from Apalachicola Mayor Kevin Begos

In late August, city of Apalachicola staff, commissioners, and members of the Main Street group acknowledged a big mistake with the Community Redevelopment Agency, or CRA.

Apalachicola had contributed nothing to its own fund for four years, while Franklin County gave $106,000. That’s kind of like a parent not putting money into their child’s piggybank.

The timing was terrible; the city had already started the 2019-20 budget and an election loomed. So officials and some people in the community threw up their hands and called for temporarily suspending the CRA.

I believe that’s a mistake. Here’s why Apalachicola should pass a budget amendment to fund the program.

A CRA is designed to direct tax dollars towards areas that need investment, and it must use money for “a blighted area, or an area in which there is a shortage of housing affordable to residents of low or moderate income, including the elderly, or a combination thereof.”

Apalachicola’s CRA area includes much of our Hill neighborhood, the seafood industry Working Waterfront, and the Bowery area – all areas that do need investment, clean-up, and affordable housing.

Our city promised to help those areas when the CRA was formed in 2014, but the prior administration chose to use the money to pay staff and do grant writing. Some grants were obtained, but I believe we should at least try to use CRA money for tangible neighborhood improvements.

In our Hill neighborhood, stop signs are so old and faded you can hardly tell they are red. Lots and alleys are overgrown, threatening water and sewer lines and damaging community pride. On the working waterfront at the Mill Pond, docks are in ruins and our famous fleet of shrimp boats depends on one balky old ice machine. Even in our booming downtown, trash collection is a big problem.

The Carrabelle CRA has funded new neighborhood clean-up services, stormwater and sidewalk projects, and other work. Apalachicola’s CRA could do the same immediately, and in the future perhaps support workforce housing on city-owned lots.

This is all possible because Apalachicola recently learned of a new funding source for the current budget year - a Duke Energy franchise agreement which will pay us an unexpected $50,000. The city already had money set aside to start paying off the old CRA debt, but we can use it to restart the program right now, too.

Funding the CRA is about more than money. It’s about keeping promises that were made, and showing citizens, the county and even state legislators that the city of Apalachicola can manage its affairs responsibly.

Let’s give Apalachicola’s CRA a new chance to invest in the community with projects that deliver immediate, visible results. Cleaning up our streets and alleys is one place to start.

Kevin Begos is the mayor of Apalachicola. He can be reached at kbegos@cityofapalachicola.com