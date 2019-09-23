Why are the Liberal Socialist Democrats afraid of absolute facts? They spew out accusations and innuendos daily but seldom back them up with facts. Accusations are the lifeblood of the liberal socialist Democrats.

Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Bernie Sanders and the rest of the holier than thou crowd have screamed from the rafters how cruel Trump was in separating illegal alien families from each other at the border. The fake news media programs flashed pictures of children, teenagers and adults in fenced in areas. They whined how this was so inhumane to separate families as well as put them in cages. They love to drop bombs then walk away and refuse to debate or show any facts to support their claims.

Pelosi, Schumer and Biden have never been to the border yet still spout out propaganda that tries to make themselves out as experts.

All the presidential hopefuls fall in lock step on gun control. How all the mass shooting were because of Trump’s tweets and speeches.

In the wake of the shootings, Obama issued a lengthy statement urging Americans to reject leaders who “feed a climate of fear and hatred.” Obama had 32 mass shootings of four or more during his reign. Not many people said, “wow, President Obama is out of control.” I do not remember George Bush ever condemning Obama after the Sandy Hook shooting.

Beto O’Rourke spouted the shooters were “inspired to kill by our president.” Julian Castro says, “Look, a few weeks ago a shooter drove 10 hours inspired by this president to kill people who look like me and people who look like my family.”

These people have gone over the edge with Trump Derangement Syndrome. Facts or proof does not mean a thing to them. They are blinded by the thought of being president. Like moths to a flame, they flutter around and will do or say anything to better the other. Then the front-runner is attacked until the next one becomes the top dog.

Sure Trump is no angel, but liberals with their ugly threats have become what they claim to hate.

William C. Meadows,

Parker