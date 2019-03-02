My war, which I lost, gave me a number of my life’s lessons. Foremost, never get ambushed. You are always a loser if ambushed in combat or life’s interactions.

I, with one of my soldiers, who was much smarter than I, wrote President Obama and warned him that Afghanistan was an ambush waiting to happen. He never responded. Now my country is in its 17th year and the civilian deaths have hit a record high in 2018.

Mr. President and fellow citizens, it is time to “Get Out”!

Should there be anyone in disagreement with me and you wish to discuss this further, here is my local number: 850-244-1662. Hopefully you will be at least 70 years old and have served in ground combat.

Jim Tucker Ltc Inf (Ret), Fort Walton Beach