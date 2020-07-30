Elease Adkins, age 77, of Wewahitchka, FL passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at her home. Elease was born on September 1, 1942 in Frink, FL to Allen Griffin and Beatrice (Pitts) Griffin and had lived in Calhoun and Gulf Counties for most of her life. She was a homemaker and also worked as a CNA for several years. She was of the Protestant Faith. Elease enjoyed baking, making candy, Facebook, fishing, gardening. Most of all truly loved her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, William Adkins; great-granddaughter, Bobbie Marie Mears; brothers, Charlie, Herman, Dewey, James and Dubie Griffin; sister Willie Mae Griffin

Survivors include, three daughters, Carolyn Adkins of Wewahitchka, FL, Lisa Stripling and husband, Steve of Wewahitchka, FL and Denise Hurd of Wewahitchka, FL; three brothers, Carl Griffin of Altha, FL, Lawrence Griffin of West Palm Beach, FL and Jimmy Griffin of Atlanta, GA; one sister, Clarice Griffin of Wewahitchka, FL; seven grandchildren, Bent and Cody Mears, Vince and Josh Hurd and Chance Lewis, Michael Stripling and Amanda McKenzie; and 12 great-grandchildren

No services are planned at this time. Memorialization will be by cremation. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.