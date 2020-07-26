Myrtice Pearl Carroll Corley, 82, of Carrabelle, passed away at home with her family on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

She was a homemaker devoted to her family, church and community. She was a member of the Carrabelle United Methodist Church for over 70 years.

She leaves behind one son James "Tinker" Wade Corley (Tammy); one daughter Jona Corley Anderson (Clint); two sisters Harriet Carroll Crum (Tom), and Pamela Jo Carroll; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren, and various aunts, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, James "Zeke" Ezekiel Corley; her mother Beulah Mae Mock Carroll; her father John Carroll; brother Curtis Carroll; and sister Rita Carroll Blaske.

Graveside services are 10 a.m. Monday, July 27 at Evergreen Cemetery.

David Conn and Kimberly Crum with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville are assisting the family with arrangements.