Karen Page passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at her home in Thomasville, Georgia.

She was born Feb. 17, 1968 to Henrietta "Boots" Cassell and the now late Thomas Chumney.

She is survived by her mother, Henrietta L. Cassell; spouse,Mitchell Hicks; sisters, Rena Kay Enfinger, Ona Jean Russell, Bonnie A. Whiddon, Gloria Lovett, Jean Piper, and Linda Davis; brothers Robert (wife, Rita) Lashley, Jimmy (and wife Betsy) Lashley; numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by father, Thomas Chumney; grandmother and grandfather Henrietta and Chelsea L. Estes; baby brother George Cassell; niece Candise Ray Whiddon; and nephew Marion Archie Busby.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to American Cancer Society. Karen truly fought a courageous battle against cancer.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 28 at 11:30 a.m. graveside at Magnolia Cemetery. Social distancing must be observed and masks are highly recommended.

Serving as pallbearers are Robert Lashley, Glenn Lashley, Craig Whiddon Jr, Justin Cassell, Brian Cassell, and Manny Marcum.

Kelley Funeral Home is handling all arrangements.