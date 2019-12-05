Raymond Culpan, Sr., age 82, of Wewahitchka, FL passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 in Pensacola, FL. Raymond was born on April 14, 1937 in Pensacola, FL to Raymond Culpan and Ida Mae (Grant) Culpan and had lived in Gulf County for most of his life. He was a retired Tug Boat Captain with over 40 years of service. Raymond enjoyed fishing, hunting squirrels, and most of all loved his family and especially his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Survivors include, wife, Margaret Culpan of Wewahitchka, FL; two sons, Raymond Culpan, Jr. and wife, Kim of Palatka, FL, Stacy Burch and wife, Kyra of Wewahitchka, FL; two daughters, Ida Mae Roberts of Bay County, FL, Selina Culpan of Wewahitchka, FL; 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren

Funeral services were held Friday, November 29, 2019 at 2 p.m. (CST) from the graveside at Roberts Cemetery in Honeyville, FL with Reverend Mike Chumney officiating. Interment followed. The family received friends Friday, November 29, 2019 from 1 p.m. (CST) until service time at 2 p.m. at the graveside at Roberts Cemetery. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.