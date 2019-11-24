Eric G. Roberts passed away at his home on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, after an extended illness.

He was born on Nov. 4, 1944 in Tallahassee. He graduated from Taylor County High School in Perry in 1962 and attended North Florida Junior College in Madison. His education was interrupted by an enlistment in the US Air Force from August 1965 to July 1969, which included a tour in England.

After separating from the Air Force, he went to Florida State University and received his bachelor of science degree in advertising and public relations in 1973.

After graduating, he began a long career with the Internal Revenue Service. He worked at their offices in West Palm Beach and Tallahassee, and in Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee, before ending his career as the public affairs officer in Atlanta, Georgia.

After retiring in 2000, he volunteered as a reader for the Georgia Radio Reading Service for the Blind from 2001 to 2018 by reading the Athens (Georgia) Banner Herald weekly. He served as secretary and president of the St. George Island Civic Club in 2010 and 2018, respectively. He also served as their newsletter editor from 2010 through 2018.

Eric enjoyed music and cars. During his years in college, he worked as a disc jockey for various radio stations in Perry and Tallahassee. He had a soft spot for Corvettes and raced them as a hobby.

He married Sherri Groutt in 1985. She retired in 2008 and they moved to St. George Island, where they enjoyed the slower pace of Island life and making new friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Jackson James; father William N. Roberts; and stepfather Joseph S. James.

He is survived by his wife Sherri; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Judy Groover and Garry Schulte, and Dixie and Michael Groutt; and nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be made to the St. George Island Lighthouse Association, or Big Bend Hospice in Tallahassee..

Per Eric's wishes, no memorial service will be held.