Ford was laid to rest Saturday afternoon, following a Celebration of Life inside The Matchbox.

Born August 31, 1984 in Panama City to Trina Ford and Roderick Robinson, Tomeika Danielle "Meika" Ford brought joy and laughter to so many as a mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, niece and friend before departing this world Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 in Ft. Walton Beach at the age of 35.

During the three-and-a-half decades of her life, Tomeika spent most of her journey in Apalachicola. Moving with her family to Panama City in 1988, she returned to her hometown in 2003 and was a member of the Apalachicola High School Class of 2003.

Having strong work ethics, Tomeika enjoyed being around people, and held positions in Franklin County’s hospitality industry at Boss Oyster, Oyster Town, Coombs House Inn, Buccaneer Lounge and her beloved Q’s Lounge, where she greeted everyone with a welcoming smile.

Having much love for her hometown, Tomeika recognized the need to engage her daughters and other young girls in positive activity and established the BQIM (Baby Queens In Motion) Dance Troupe in 2016. During this path of her life’s journey, she worked diligently with her community’s young girls, devoting countless hours to mentoring them and boosting their self-esteem as they gained valuable leadership skills while learning dance routines. Under Tomeika’s guidance, BQIM performed throughout the county in many events, including H’COLA’s African-American History Festival, Florida Seafood Festival, and Chunky Sunday. She was so proud of BQIM. Her unselfish commitment, steadfast patience, and joyous spirit were indeed a blessing to the young girls of BQIM and she will be surely missed by them all.

Tomeika also loved family and some of her happiest times were spent mothering her four daughters and enjoying family gatherings, where much fun was shared, and much food eaten by her and everyone else. They were a close family unit, sharing a wonderful bond, and in sync on nearly everything except loyalty to college teams; in a family of diehard Seminole fans, she was the lone Gator.

Despite her young age, Tomeika suffered with elevated blood pressure issues for many years; however, our compassionate Father, who loved His daughter dearly, decided no more hospital stays for her. Instead, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, He passed onto her the ultimate healing, relieving Tomeika of all her medical conditions. And needing someone to work with His Heavenly Dance Ministry, He brought to an end her earthly journey, and our dear Tomeika will spend eternity with a new dance troupe. Although our hearts are heavy and we may have difficulties understanding God’s decision, we know He is wise and makes no mistakes; therefore, we must accept what He has done and give thanks to Him for the years we were blessed to have Tomeika amongst us.

Many will miss Tomeika’s presence here on Earth, especially her four daughters whom she loved so dearly, Takiah Ford, Ty’asia "Pink" Yarrell, Kaniyla Ford, and Ashoni Fennell. Also mourning her sudden departure will be her parents, Trina and Gary Oates, and Roderick and Latoya Robinson; along with her siblings, Dr. Roderick Robinson, Jr., Jasmine (Alexis) Haskett, and Kamilah Hand; Brandon Robinson, Chandler Morehead, Jakari Ford, and Ghionna Oates; Briun Oates, of Starke, and Xavier Robinson; her grandmother, Rosa Tolliver; her aunts, Traci Ford, Dora Harris, Yolanda Harvey, Veronica Livingston, Rhonda Rhodes, Valerie (Henry) Rochelle, Barbara Swinney and Belinda Williams; her uncles, Terrill (Tasker) Green and Richard Robinson; her godchildren: Dalles Clemons and Ja’Kayden Cummings; her godparents, Mildred Harris and Granville Croom; a devoted friend, Kelvin Martin; her best friends, who were like sisters, Falan Goff, LaToya Fennell, Desirae Cummings, Nakita Lake, and Christina Nabors; and many, many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Tomeika was also predeceased by her grandmother-Keturah Robinson, her aunts-Karen Bell and Arlene Robinson, and her cousin Ta’Vis Bell.

Following the Wake Friday evening, Nov. 15 at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, a Celebration of Life, honoring Tomeika’s memory, love and legacy was held Saturday afternoon, Nov. 16, inside the Matchbox gymnasium at the Mayor Van Johnson Recreation and Community Complex. Pastor James Williams officiated and Dr. Roderick Robinson, Jr. served as eulogist. Burial followed at Magnolia Cemetery.