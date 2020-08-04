Charles Gilchrist is running for re-election as mayor of the City of Glencoe.

Gilchrist is a Glencoe native, Glencoe High graduate and raised his children in the city. He served his country in Vietnam with the 173rd Airborne. Between 1983 and 2000, he owned/operated multiple businesses in Glencoe.

"It is an honor and privilege to serve the people of Glencoe," he said. "Glencoe is a full-time community and needs leadership that is willing to work full time in the mayor's position.

"When I came into office with the city of Glencoe, there were many challenges and (we) needed honest, hard-working leadership in the mayor's office and throughout."

Gilchrist said the city financially was unstable at the time, with no long-term planning, no incentive program for new businesses and no way to apply for grants.

He said during his administration, the city's tax base has improved 105 percent and net assets have increased, with a reserve balance each year in office.

"We are nearing $6 million in grant funds, $4 million in public property, $3 million in equipment purchases and $5 million in street paving," he said. "We have implemented a revenue department, a commercial development incentive plan, an international property maintenance code, established a beautification board, built a new City Hall, a storm shelter and new public safety building/fire station, made park improvements and bought property to provide for more.

"We hired a fire chief and implemented a medic program, and annexed more than 100 acres on U.S. 431 extending city limits into Calhoun County," he said, and donated thousands to Glencoe schools. "We have been consistently moving forward, growing and improving for our community since the day I took office. I will work hard to make our community one to be proud of for years to come for our kids and grandkids."