50 years ago this week

• Tenants at Rosedale Court mounted a brief demonstration over the firing of three employees of the Tuscaloosa Housing Authority by new director Aaron D. Harris. Harris terminated three maintenance men without notice.

• As part of the American Chemical Society’s Project Catalyst, Druid High School student Cedric Harris worked for the summer in the University of Alabama Chemistry Department. Harris would begin his senior year in the fall after strengthening his interest in chemistry and medicine in the program.

• The Rev. B.F. Atkins, director of civil defense in Northport, resigned his post.

• The Tuscaloosa County Board of Education approved the transfer of 38 teachers in the system. Superintendent Charles Sprayberry said that each teacher had been consulted prior to reassignment, which was aimed at attaining the ratio of black and white teachers required by court order.

• City water was finally being extended to the Bienville community, just outside the city limits. Residents in the area had to haul in water for bathing and household use. One resident hauled in water to supply his dry well. Residents were improving their homes to qualify for annexation into Tuscaloosa.

• The Duboise Brewing and Distilling Company applied to the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board to build a distilling business in Tuscaloosa County. Although the state attorney general issued an opinion that the operation of distilleries and breweries in the state were legal, the ABC Board had never licensed one.

• Johnny Maxwell, a Tuscaloosa High School junior, was elected first vice president of the National Hi-Y Tri-Hi-Y Congress in North Carolina.

25 years ago this week

• The NCAA Committee of Infractions hit the University of Alabama’s football program with three years of probation, including a ban on postseason play for the upcoming 1995 season; forfeiture of all games in which Antonio Langham participated in the 1993 season, including eight wins and a tie; a public reprimand and censure from the NCAA; and a set of complex but potentially harmful scholarship limitations that would limit UA to 12 football signees in February of 1996 and 16 in February of 1997. UA President Dr. Roger Sayers called the penalties "excessive and inappropriate" and said they would be appealed.

• The Tuscaloosa County Commission agreed to provide its $500,000 share of the $15 million Bryant-Denny Stadium expansion, and the deal was signed with the University of Alabama, the county, the city of Tuscaloosa and the city of Northport agreeing to jointly fund the addition of 10,000 seats to the stadium.

• Changes were underway at the Tuscaloosa Metro Jail to make it more efficient and a better place to work when the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department temporarily took over the operation of the minimum security facility.

• The dean of external affairs at Shelton State Community College was indicted for allegedly misapplying federal grant money and using false documents.

• A Northport police woman filed a federal court lawsuit alleging sexual discrimination against the department, the City of Northport and Northport Police Chief J. Dempsey Marcum. The woman had worked at the Northport Police Department since 1978.

• A Bibb County grand jury "strongly urged" that the second floor of the Bibb County Courthouse be made handicap accessible and that efforts be made to find funding for a new jail.

• About 30 ninth-graders were expected when the new Holy Spirit High School opened its doors this month.

• Hilburn Hulsey of Cottondale was electrocuted while working at the Jim Walter Resources No. 4 Mine in Brookwood.

• Max Stripling of Gordo was selected as interim superintendent of education for Pickens County upon the retirement of Supt. Ralph Smith.

Ten years ago this week

• The Tuscaloosa City School System had 10 out of its 23 schools fail to make Adequate Yearly Progress.

• Paul W. Bryant Drive opened to traffic behind Bryant-Denny Stadium after being closed since late 2008 to allow renovations to the stadium. The expansion made the stadium the fifth-largest football stadium in the country with a capacity of 101,821 seats.

• After a year off the list, the University of Alabama was back on the Princeton Review’s annual college guidebook at No. 13 on the list of 20 top party schools. The celebrations of students over a national title in football earlier this year may have influenced the rating.

• After four years of debate, the Tuscaloosa County Commission on Wednesday approved an ordinance to regulate eyesores and health nuisances outside of municipalities. In public comment after the vote, some residents labeled the move "communist" and "un-Christian."

• The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office announced plans to open a substation in Lakeview.

• University of Alabama trustees extended Mal Moore’s contract as athletics director for three years and raised his pay 29 percent to $550,000 not counting potential performance bonuses.

• The Tuscaloosa Housing Authority agreed to sell the Delaware Jackson apartment complex to an Ohio company that was involved in student housing.

• Clarence Sutton Jr. became principal at Central High School.

• Temple Emanu-El, whose history dates back to the 18180s, held a dedication ceremony for its new synagogue on the University of Alabama campus.

• University of Alabama defensive coordinator Kirby Smart turned down a job offer from Georgia and was on campus for his fourth season with the Crimson Tide. Alabama approved a base annual salary of $750,000 for Smart, commensurate with the offer the Bulldogs reportedly made in their attempt to lure him with in January.

Five years ago this week

• Clarence Sutton Sr. would take over the Tuscaloosa City School Board seat vacated by the death of James Minyard.

• Four suspects were in custody and more arrests were expected after a joint investigation into marijuana trafficking via the U.S. Postal Service in Tuscaloosa County. Workers at three post office locations – Northport, downtown Tuscaloosa and Skyland Boulevard – were suspected of being involved with the drug trafficking operation.

• Less than a year before municipal elections, Northport City Councilmen Steve Acker and Bart Harper announced they would not run for re-election.

• Buildings along the corner of University Boulevard and Lurleen Wallace Boulevard South were demolished to make way for a three-story, mixed-use project.

• Deaths this week included legendary Tuscaloosa golfer Oswill McGee "Jackie" Cummings, at age 80.

• The new mobile hearing center, part of a Hear Here Alabama project, was part of an outreach program to provide free hearing tests to patients in West Alabama.

• Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox formed a new task force to examine parking issues downtown. The task force would look at potential partnerships to improve communications, expand pedestrian and bicycle access opportunities and enhance public safety in the central business district.

• A local attorney filed a suit challenging Tuscaloosa law allowing red light camera enforcement, saying that it was unconstitutional because the city wasn’t required to prove who was driving the vehicle before issuing a ticket.

• Alabama coach Nick Saban presented Jim Harrison and his wife, Peggy, with the Nick’s Kids Lifetime Achievement Award.

• A $441,000 renovation to the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse was approved. Half of the empty seventh floor would be converted to usable space including a multipurpose room that could double as a courtroom, as well as a jury meeting room, two offices, bathrooms and a room for a court reporter.

• The Fayette City Council approved a half-cent sales tax which would produce about $400,000 a year for the Fayette Medical Center as part of a temporary three-year tax what would go into effect Oct. 1.

• A former University of Alabama student was sentenced to five months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, the first seven months of which she would be in home detention after she pleaded guilty to accessing the personal information of at least 25 other students in an attempt to steal student-loan funds.

• Tuscaloosa golfer Patton Kizzire won the Utah Championship on the Web.com Tour and was the money leader on the Tour with $391,699 won.

One year ago this week

• City flags flew at half-staff as a tribute to former Tuscaloosa Mayor Al DuPont who died at a Canton, Texas, nursing home at the age of 94. He served six terms as Tuscaloosa’s mayor from 1981 until his retirement in 2005.

• The Lear Corporation was the site of a fatal shooting in which a woman shot an assembly line co-worker. The Lear plant is located on Brookwood Parkway near the Mercedes plant.

• Agents with the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force arrested 40 men during a five-week initiative aimed at suppressing commercial sex and sex trafficking.

• Deaths this week included Odessa Warrick, a civil rights foot soldier whose pluck and grit in the fight to end segregation earned her the nickname "The Warrior." Warrick was 93.

• The new Sipsey Valley Middle School opened for the first day of class.

• The Princeton Review listed the University of Alabama as the No. 2 party school in the United States. Syracuse University in New York earned the top ranking this year.

Compiled by retired News librarian Betty Slowe.