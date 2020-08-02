Some local real estate experts say pent up demand from stay-at-home orders and improved safety measures led to the June gains, adding that July should show similar growth.

PANAMA CITY — A recent downturn in Bay County’s housing market caused by the COVID-19 pandemic appears to have ended.

Second quarter home sale numbers show the county had a 13% year-over-year increase in June following two months in the red. Some local real estate experts say pent up demand from stay-at-home orders and improved safety measures led to the June gains, adding that July should show similar growth.

According to statistics from the Central Panhandle Association of Realtors, the improved June sales followed a 46% drop in year-over-year sales for April and a 48% percent drop in May.

Among the county’s biggest housing markets, Panama City Beach had the best June improvement with a 29% year-over-year jump. Lynn Haven had a 21% increase year-over-year for June, while Panama City came in third with an 11% bump in sales for the same period.

The county also saw a 16% rise in average home sales prices in June compared to the same month last year, the statistics show.

Brian Hinton, president of the CPAR, said growing demand had much to do with the area’s improvement in home sales after a deep two-month slump.

"Consumers buy Real Estate for many reasons — job moves, lifestyle changes, retirement, upsizing, downsizing and more," Hinton said. "Anyone who was trying to do this prior or during the stay-at-home orders would still need to do it now, so demand for housing was only delayed, not decimated."

Hinton added that realtors and affiliate industries have remained fairly active despite the pandemic, which also helped with the turnaround.

"Real Estate is an essential service because even during a pandemic, people still need to move throughout their lives," Hinton said.

Lisa Felix, owner and broker of Full Sail Realty in Panama City, said June was more of an average month for her. However, July shaped up far better, she said.

"July was one of our best months this year," Felix said. "Typically we do get a bump in home sales in the summer."

Felix noted that many of her sales still include homes damaged during Hurricane Michael that people remodel and flip for a good return on investment.

While the association doesn’t yet have hard numbers, early indicators show that July was another fairly good month for the county housing market. According to the association, July sales numbers in the county appear to have trended up to a 10% to 15% year-over-year increase.

Felix said it appears buyers have become more comfortable living in the pandemic, which could be contributing to the housing market rebound, along with rising demand.

"I think people are starting to feel more comfortable wearing masks," she said. "And so many people postponed in May, April and June … a lot of contracts got extended."

In an email to The News Herald, Debbie Ashbrook, CEO for CPAR, wrote that virtual tours are on the rise and that most major real estate marketing web platforms now support them, which could be contributing to higher sales.

"Our appointment software for property showings now defaults so that appointments do not overlap," she wrote. "In-person showings are therefore more like private tours to keep buyers distanced."

Keeping buyers safe has also been a top priority, which in turn has helped drive sales, Ashbrook wrote.

"Guidelines for safety during business have been distributed to all our Realtors® and we regularly update them on best practices and laws that affect our state & service area," she wrote.

Meanwhile, the county housing market has had the extra benefit of expanding homebuyer assistance programs.

"The new website www.rehousebay.org outlines the new increases in housing assistance for first-time buyers that are currently available," Ashbrook wrote. "Also, there are still programs that are forthcoming to assist buyers and builders who were impacted by Hurricane Michael."