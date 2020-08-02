The Alabama Commission on Higher Education is looking to South Korea to combat a teacher shortage in science, technology, engineering and mathematics in Alabama public schools.

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed to develop and support a pilot program for teacher education and placement in the STEM subjects. The agreement includes the Alabama Commission on Higher Education, the state Department of Education, the Alabama-Korea Education and Economic Partnership and the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Korea.

The Alabama-Korea Education Partnership is helping to address Alabama’s teacher shortage in STEM subjects by establishing a Foreign Teaching Certificate Conversion Procedure from South Korea to Alabama, according to a press release from ACHE.

Recent South Korean teacher education graduates in math and science that are selected will begin a two-year master’s program at an Alabama University. The first year of instruction will be taught in South Korea and the second year will be a residential experience at an Alabama university. Graduates then would qualify for opportunities to work in Alabama schools.

The curriculum will expand from the traditional classroom to include life with an American host family, a mentor-mentee program, lessons on American classroom management and integration to Alabama’s daily culture.

"We are excited to expand joint efforts between K-12 and higher education in Alabama to address our teacher shortage. Through this program we will now be in a position to find qualified teachers to recruit in these high- demand areas," ACHE Executive Director Jim Purcell said.

The performance measures will be closely monitored to determine if this structure may be adapted for use in other states to help address K-12 teacher shortages.

Applicants to the program must undergo an English language proficiency exam and a college transcript evaluation process. This first step ensures that the South Korean students who are applying to the program are fluent enough in English to teach American students, and that their K-12 educator training is comparable to an American K-12 teaching license.

The MOU signing was the culmination of five years of planning and negotiation between ACHE, ALSDE, A-KEEP and the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Korea. The first cohort of South Korean students selected for participation in the master’s program will begin this fall.