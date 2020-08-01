The Florida Department of Health in Franklin/Gulf reported Saturday morning two new deaths of patients who previously tested positive for COVID-19.

The Franklin County resident was an 80-year-old female. The Gulf County resident was a 69-year-old male.

The health department said in a news release that while the state's medical examiners are tasked with investigating and certifying COVID-19 deaths in Florida, "we wanted to inform our rural counties about the situation as these deaths will be reported on the state Floridahealth.gov dashboard.

"We would like to express our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of our residents," read the release. "The health of our residents remains our priority. In times of tragedy, our communities have always been a strong source of support for one another. We need our communities to help do everything they can to slow the spread of the virus."

Franklin County’s number of positive cases rose in July, for a total of 114 residents diagnosed since the coronavirus pandemic entered the county in late March.

Based on statistics posted by the Florida Department of Health, as of Saturday morning, four cases have required hospitalization, and there have been two deaths.

So far, of the 2,555 people tested in the county, 2,435 have resulted in negative results, with two of the 116 positives a non-resident.

The county’s median age is 51, edging downward towards the state median of 42, for the 64 females and 52 males who have tested positive.

There is one case under age 4, and five between age 5 and 14, with 12 between the ages of 15 and 24, and 20 between the ages of 25-34.

Thirteen individuals are between age 35 and 44, 16 between age 45 and 54, and 27 between age 55 and 64.

Thirteen positive cases are between ages 65 and 74, seven are between ages 75-84 and two are age 85 or older.

Geographically, the largest chunk of the cases, 52, are in the Apalachicola are, 23 are in the Eastpoint-St. George Island area, and 34 are in Carrabelle.