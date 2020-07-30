The family of Montez M. Pitts would like to extend our most sincere appreciation for all of the love and concern that has been shown us following the passing of our dear mother and grandmother.

Your visits with us and the earnest prayers offered in our behalf have helped to strengthen and sustain us during this most difficult time.

The thoughtful cards and beautiful plants and flowers you sent as expressions of sympathy stand as a great honor to her memory and the many Gideon’s Bibles distributed in her name will yield an eternal memorial.

Thank you for the plentiful food prepared by our many friends and the bereavement committees at Oak Grove Church and Long Avenue Baptist Church. And thanks, also, to Faith Bible Church for hosting the funeral service and to Hope Family Worship Center for hosting our family dinner that day – all evidence of the Body of Christ, the Church, working together.

And, finally, a very special thank you to the nurses, CNAs, and staff at Cross Shores Care Center who loved and cared for our Mama and Granny the last few years of her life as the Alzheimers gradually took her away from us.

Please keep us in your prayers as we find our way without the warmth and companionship of our loved one. May God richly bless each and every one of you.

Tommy Pitts & Family and Donna Haddock & Family