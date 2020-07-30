PANAMA CITY – Gulf Coast State College is proud to announce that there will be a pinning ceremony held for the Gulf/Franklin PN program graduates of the Summer 2020 semester. This ceremony will celebrate the hard work and dedication of the Licensed Practical Nurses.

The PN pinning ceremony will be held at the Gulf/Franklin Campus in Port St. Joe, Building A, on Thursday, August 6 at 1 p.m. EST. It will be a private event for the graduates due to Covid-19. The ceremony will be live streamed via Zoom for family and friends. This will be the 20th anniversary of the GCSC Gulf/Franklin Campus Practical Nursing program.

For additional information, please contact Debbie Brzuska at dbrzuska@gulfcoast.edu or 850.913.3317.