Apalachicola Mayor Kevin Begos has tested positive for COVID-19, but so far so good.

He announced the result on his Facebook page on Saturday evening from a sample taken on July 20.

"I am currently feeling fine, with no symptoms," he said Wednesday morning. "I had tested negative on July 13, but the department of health says I might have already been exposed at that time, just not showing symptoms.

"The guidelines are that anyone who was closer than six feet to me for more than 15 minutes over the last 10 days should quarantine for two weeks," he wrote. "I will be isolated through early next week, but will extend that period to be safe.

"Please call the health department or your doctor with any questions, and be aware that it can take a full week for test results to arrive," he wrote.

Franklin County’s number of positive cases has risen in the last two weeks, for a total of 101 residents diagnosed since the coronavirus pandemic entered the county in late March.

Based on statistics posted by the Florida Department of Health, as of Wednesday morning, four cases have required hospitalization, and there has been one death.

So far, of the 2.434 people tested in the county, 2,327 have resulted in negative results, with two of the 103 positives a non-resident.

The county’s median age is 52, above the state median of 39, for the 60 females and 42 males who have tested positive.

There is one case under age 4, and four between age 5 and 14, with 11 between the ages of 15 and 24, and 18 between the ages of 25-34.

Nine individuals are between age 35 and 44, 14 between age 45 and 54, and 26 between age 55 and 64.

Twelve positive cases are between ages 65 and 74, six are between ages 75-84 and two are age 85 or older.

Geographically, the largest chunk of the cases, 45 are in the Apalachicola are, 22 are in the Eastpoint-St. George Island area, and 29 are in Carrabelle.