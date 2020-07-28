Linda Martin said she would like to see fireworks sold in Terrebonne Parish in time to celebrate the new year.

"My children and grandchildren have never been hurt by fireworks," she said. "Fireworks have been around since ancient times. We’ve all enjoyed them. We’ve enjoyed watching them at festivals, the Super Bowl and the Olympics."

Martin, a resident from Gray, appeared Monday during Terrebone Parish’s Policy, Procedure and Legal Committee meeting to urge local officials to lift a 20-year ban on fireworks.

"I think our revenue could be brought up because everyone is popping them in Terrebonne Parish anyway and they’re going to other parishes to buy them," she said. "I think we need to get some of that revenue. With the COVID, we’ve seen more fireworks this year being popped than in the past. My neighborhood was lit up."

Terrebonne’s fireworks ban was put into place in 2000. According to the current ordinance, residents found to "possess, sell, trade, exchange, barter or in any other manner dispose of any item of fireworks" are breaking the law.

Parish leaders began discussions about lifting the ban after Sheriff Tim Soignet brought the issue before the Public Services Committee on July 13. The sheriff proposed that the fireworks ban could be relaxed in certain areas of the parish but with some safety restrictions.

Councilman John Navy said he would favor lifting the ban in less-populated areas to help relieve the burden for local law enforcement.

"I’m definitely in favor of using fireworks outside the city limits," Navy said. "We need to look at what Lafourche is doing. It seems to work for them. The fire departments don’t seem to be against it. I just want to see how the ordinance is crafted first."

In Lafourche, fireworks are illegal in Thibodaux and Golden Meadow, except in Golden Meadow’s Oak Ridge Park.

Councilman Danny Babin said Houma Police responded to about 140 fireworks-related calls on the Fourth of July and the Sheriff’s Office received four times as many complaints.

"It’s happening throughout the parish and we’re spending time, money and resources to go after ghost calls because by the time they get there it’s over with," Babin said.

Councilman Gerald Michel noted there are a lot of densely populated areas outside the city limits that could be dangerous for fireworks.

"I don’t know if ‘city limits’ is necessarily the defining statement but it’s worth looking at," Michel said. "I’m on the fence based on what Sheriff Soignet said. There’s no question their resources could be used better than by chasing down ghost calls. We need the public to comment about it."

While drafting an ordinance to lift the fireworks ban, measures could be included to address restrictions in urbanized areas of the parish, Councilman Darrin Guidry said.

"You’ve got neighborhoods outside the city limits where houses are right next to each other," Guidry said. "Those are things we need to take into account before we move forward."

The committee voted to continue the fireworks discussion at its next meeting to gather more public input.

"This is a pretty important issue," Babin said. "Let’s not come back to talk about it after we make a decision on this down the line. We need to hear from you."

