Priced at about $22 million, the lakefront Palm Beach house that was once home to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is on the market, while his townhouse in New York City is reportedly asking $88 million.

The Palm Beach home of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has entered the market at just under $22 million, according to a listing published Thursday in the Palm Beach Board of Realtors Multiple Listing Service.

The six-bedroom house at 358 El Brillo Way, which fronts a cove on the Intracoastal Waterway in the Estate Section, is listed at $21.995 million by agent Kerry Warwick of the Corcoran Group.

Epstein’s New York City townhouse is being offered at $88 million by listing agent Adam Modlin of Modlin Group, according to a story Thursday in the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the listings.

Epstein died in August after authorities said he hanged himself in a federal jail in New York City. He was arrested July 6, 2019, by federal authorities in New York on sex-trafficking and conspiracy charges involving underage girls. The disgraced financier had been in custody without bail since his arrest.

"The proceeds of the home sales will go to his estate, which recently established a compensation fund to adjudicate claims from alleged victims of Mr. Epstein outside of court," the Journal reported Thursday. "An attorney for the estate’s executors said the proceeds will be subject to claims on the estate, including those by tax authorities, creditors and claimants."

Epstein was initially booked in Florida in 2006 after police said he had sex with underage girls whom he paid for massage sessions at the Palm Beach house. In 2008, Epstein entered a controversial plea deal that led to his conviction on two state felony counts that included solicitation of a minor.

That plea deal let him avoid harsher federal charges similar to the ones he was facing in New York when he died. He had been charged there with two counts related to sex trafficking of minors and could have faced a maximum sentence of 45 years in prison if convicted. He served his sentence for his Florida conviction in the Palm Beach County jail.

Built in 1952, the two-story house at El Brillo Way was a consistent focus of Epstein's complex legal entanglements. Epstein paid $2.5 million for the property in 1990, Palm Beach County courthouse records show. In 2011, he transferred its ownership from his name to an entity named Laurel Inc., a company tied to the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The West Indies-style house stands on a lot measuring nearly three-quarters of an acre with 170 feet of lakefront, according to records kept by the county property appraiser's office and Warwick’s listing. The property offers views of Tarpon Island and Everglades Island, smaller islands that lie just west of the barrier island that comprises Palm Beach.

The house was among the hundreds of houses designed by John L. Volk over the society architect's long career working on the island. The house and an outbuilding have 14,223 square feet of living space, inside and out, records show.

Among its features, the house has a three-car garage, an elevator and a fireplace. The lakefront swimming pool measures 50 feet by 20 feet. The house has two gates fronting El Brillo Way.

The neighborhood is home to some of the prime properties in town, thanks to its historic character and secluded, in-town location, real estate observers say. The neighborhood also is part of the larger Estate Section, where the most famous residence is landmarked Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump's winter White House at 1100 S. Ocean Blvd.

‘No relationship’

"I believe the past ownership of the property (at 358 El Brillo Way) will bear no relationship to its future," Warwick told the Wall Street journal for its story Thursday. "The location and what can be done with it is really what matters."

Warwick declined a request for comment from the Palm Beach Daily News.

In the Wall Street Journal article, Moldin said the New York City townhouse might set a price record when it sells. On the Upper East Side, the residence is on "one of the most prestigious blocks in the city, East 71st Street between Madison and Fifth Avenues, close to the Frick Collection museum," the Journal reported.

The Neoclassical-style mansion is at 9 E. 71st St. Its seven floors encompass about 28,000 square feet, Moldin told the Journal.

In addition to the Palm Beach and New York residences, Epstein's real estate portfolio included homes in Paris, a New Mexico ranch and two homes — one of which he declared to be his primary residence — on a private island he owned in the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to court documents. The other properties have not yet been listed for sale.

The Palm Beach house has been the target of graffiti at least twice over the past year. Earlier this month the words "Gone But Not Forgiven" were painted on one of the gates. Other graffiti was reported in August 2019.