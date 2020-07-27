Lafourche Parish District Attorney Kristine Russell will face opposition in the Nov. 3 election.

Russell is being challenged by Republican Brent Abadie, who recently served as an interim parish administrator, director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and risk manager under former Parish President Jimmy Cantrelle.

In his campaign announcement, Abadie said he wants to put an end to the "bullying and intimidation" tactics used by parish officials.

"Several years ago, when I was recruited to come to work for the Lafourche Parish government, I was shocked by the environment of bullying and intimidation by a gang of evil politicians in Lafourche Parish," Abadie said. "Based on my personal experience at the highest levels of parish government, I believe that terrible abuses of power by the current district attorney are completely intolerable. Innocent individuals that try to bring honesty to the political offices in the parish are framed, maliciously prosecuted and threatened. It is worse than the governments of brutal dictatorships in countries where I have worked."

Abadie said he favors term limits and vows to only serve one term in office if elected.

"Second, I will push for changes to Louisiana law and the Constitution that will place term limits on the offices of district attorney, sheriff and all other elected positions," he said. "I have been a crime fighter all of my life. Crimes of violence and drug crimes are destroying our communities and our youth. But political corruption and abuses of power are a cancer eating away at every citizen’s expectations from government and enriching a select few in power. We can do much better. Give me one term to prove it."

Abadie, who holds an associate degree in Criminal Justice from Tulane University, a bachelor’s degree in paralegal studies and law degree from Tulane Law School, also served as a sheriff’s deputy in Jefferson Parish for over 11 years and as a volunteer firefighter for over 10.

He has a small cattle ranch in Colorado and owns a small local oil-and-gas exploration-and-production company.

Russell, also a Republican, made her official announcement to seek re-election Friday. She has served as district attorney since 2018 after winning a special election when former District Attorney Cam Morvant II stepped down.

Though she has accomplished a lot in two years in office, there is still much work left to be done, Russell said.

"It has been such an honor and truly humbling to serve over the last two years as your district attorney," she said. "Together, we have accomplished so much, but there is still plenty of work left for us to do."

Among Russell’s accomplishments are the installations of specialized prosecutors who focus on violent crime, illegal drug distribution, sexual assaults and domestic violence, she said.

"As a career prosecutor, I have a deep appreciation and understanding of the difference between dangerous offenders who pose a risk to public safety versus offenders in need of services because of an underlying addiction or mental health issue," Russell said. "As the justice system evolves, we will continue to work hard by ensuring dangerous criminals are prosecuted and justice is served."

Russell said her office also restructured and expanded its Victims’ Rights Department to include a licensed clinical social worker and adopted a "people first, system second" approach that places the needs of individual victims before court strategy.

"We have emphasized use of our Drug Treatment Court program and are very pleased to play an integral role in the newly created Family Preservation Court," Russell said. "We launched an annual event called Senior Sources in an effort to get vital informational resources to our senior citizens."

Russell’s team also launched a program called RESPECTU, which is designed to teach young people the importance of self-respect, respect for others and respect for the entire community, she said. The program includes presentations on respect, ethical decision making, self-esteem, conflict resolution and safety.

"We continue to educate students on the dangers of impaired driving through our Domino Effect Program," Russell said. "We’ve expanded our efforts to include Nicholls State University and invested in a set of impairment goggles which allow students to experience the effects impairment has on fine motor skills and depth perception."

Russell served as an assistant district attorney in Lafourche from 2003 to 2012 and first assistant from 2012 to 2017.

"I, along with my team, am up for the challenges ahead facing our parish and the criminal justice system," she said. "We look forward to seeing and talking with you all in the very near future, and sincerely appreciate your continued support."

Early voting in the election runs Oct. 20-27.

