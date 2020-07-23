A 17-year-old white male resident of Apalachicola has been arrested for vandalizing a utility trailer with the letters BLM, the acronym for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Police Chief Bobby Varnes said at least three criminal mischief charges will be lodged against the juvenile, whose name is being withheld by police.

He said sometime after midnight on Sunday the male spray-painted BLM on a utility trailer parked at the Apalachicola Ice Company on Water Street.

The juvenile also spray-painted an automobile in the parking lot in front of the Water Street Hotel and well as a second car at a 25th Street residence. Both cars were tagged with a lewd drawing of male private parts.

Varnes said he did not believe the victims were targeted, but were randomly chosen by the opportunity they presented, He said the juvenile has told law enforcement that he is not affiliated with the BLM movement.

"(He) said he got a wild hair and did something stupid," said the police chief. "The kid did something stupid and he shouldn’t have and he got caught."

Varnes said that depending on the cost of removing the paint from the trailer and two cars, one of which was a luxury vehicle, one or more of the charges could be upgraded from a misdemeanor to a felony.

The chief said the sheriff’s office is investigating whether there may have been additional vandalism incidents at other locations by the same juvenile, and so he could face additional charges.