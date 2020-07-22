CHIPLEY - Chipley’s Redevelopment Agency has been hard at work, not ceasing their efforts in the wake of the COVID pandemic which saw a halt in many operations throughout the panhandle.

The organization said they continue to give funds and oversee renovation projects throughout their zone. One project they are currently overseeing includes a church renovation located near the Jerry Watkins building on Jackson Avenue.

"[They have really been keeping us posted on [the progress of that]" Ted Everett, director of the CRA said.

Everett said the church needed an extension to their grant time frame due to the an issue with the windows as well as the COVID. He said said that he has checked in with the church and anticipates its completion soon however.

The CRA approved awarding grants to Coggin LLC for $20,300 for building redevelopment to the old Grace and Glory Academy to use as a rental property pending appropriate qualifications needed.

The CRA approved a building Interior improvement grant for a building owner who had water damage to replace flooring and replace electrical covering and repair wall structures and derbies cleanup. The approval was contingent on finding out if the roofing damage had been repaired.

Everett said he had present to annual report to the City of Chipley and was pleased with it, saying that COVID and other obstacles had not stopped them.

"We have had a very successful year despite some of the issues that was presented to us." he said. "I want to commend the CRA board for their actions throughout 2018-2019 and of course 2020. Kudos guys, I really appreciate what you all do."