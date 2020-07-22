BONIFAY - Bonifay Kiwanis Club has made the difficult decision to cancel our 76th Annual Northwest Florida Championship Rodeo scheduled for October 1- 3.

The organization said all sponsored events by Bonifay Kiwanis Club including the Rodeo, Rodeo Parade, Rodeo Camping, 5K Bull Run and other events surrounding the Rodeo will also be canceled. The Club said they have extensively explored every possibility to produce this annual hometown favorite tradition; however, we feel our number one goal is the health, safety, and welfare of our community and citizens of Holmes County.

"A year without the Rodeo will be an enormous disappointment for our community, but our focus is the well-being of our fans, volunteers, sponsors and everyone involved," the organization said. "The mission of Kiwanis is to safely host the Rodeo and not jeopardize the legacy or the future of Holmes County’s favorite pastime tradition. We have committed to continue this Annual Legacy event and have every intention of returning next October.

The organization said they plan to hold the 2021 rodeo on October 7, 8 and 9 of next year.

Proceeds from the Rodeo each year are used to fund important programs that benefit the children and youth of Holmes County including college and vocational scholarships, holiday gifts, backpack food for kids program and other vital needs throughout the year. The cancellation of the 2020 Rodeo will not change the mission to support projects that benefit the children and youth of Holmes County.

"We encourage everyone during this unprecedented time in our Nation’s history to do their part in protecting the health of their family, friends, and neighbors." The organization said. " As Americans, we have overcome difficult times in the past and we are confident we will do the same again. We look forward to seeing you next year for our 2021 Rodeo. Please stay healthy!"