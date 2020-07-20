Governor Ron DeSantis’ ' press conference regarding COVID-19 at OneBlood Headquarters on Monday, July 20th.

If you are unable to view the video above or the link is currently unavailable, thefloridachannel.org offers free livestreams of Gov. DeSantis’ press conferences. Click the link above.

Florida reported a record 90 additional COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, which increased the overall death toll to 5,072.

According to the Department of Health, the state added 10,347 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, the fifth straight day with at least 10,000. That brings Florida's cumulative number of cases to 360,394. Monday is the 27th consecutive day with at least 5,000 positive cases.

The number of Florida residents hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 21,263 since the pandemic began. The Department of Health notes the total figure is cumulative and does not reflect the number of COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals.

The state has counted more than 300,000 new coronavirus cases since its Phase 2 reopening began on June 5 (61,488). Bars were closed for the second time during the pandemic June 26 to try to limit the spread of the virus.

The cumulative percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Florida increased to 11.9 % Monday.

