Seller: Jamie Triche, Ashley Triche; Buyer: Rene Leonard, Deana Leonard; Wallace J Thibodaux blk 5 lot 8; $330,000; 1/6/20 1595697

Seller: Residences at High Point LLC; Buyer: Highpoint Land Two LLC; Secs 6, 7 and 82; $10; 1/6/20 1595707

Seller: Todd Punch, Sabrina Punch; Buyer: Crab King Live, Crab LLC; Sec 17 T18S R17E: $130,000; 1/6/20 1595724

Seller: Rocky Laliberte; Buyer: Ho Nguyen, Tram Nguyen; Palm Gardens blk 2 lot 3; $183,000; 1/6/20 1595769

Seller: Karla Collom; Buyer: Marty Chaisson; Allemand Add blk 2 lot 13; $230,000; 1/6/20 1595776

Seller: Mark peters, Professional Medical Corp MHPMD LLC; Buyer: Corporate Drive of Houma LLC; Corp Acres Add blk 1 lot 17; $750,000; 1/6/20 1595778

Seller: Jacquelyn Geist, Marl Geist; Buyer: Andrew Hebert, Carolyn Hebert; Clark Estates Add blk 5 lot 6; $318,000; 1/6/20 1595780

Seller: Michael Willis, Sarah Willis; Buyer: Monica Brady; Broadmoor blk 14 lot 1; $202,000; 1/7/20 1595787

Seller: Tiffany Seely, Benjamin Seely; Buyer: Brittany Jordan; Sugar Mill Place Add blk 6 lot 21; $285,000; 1/7/20 1595843

Seller: P J J Rentals LLC; Buyer: Camryn Smith; West Park blk 10 lots 2 and 3; $114,000; 1/8/20 1595873

Seller: David Babin, Myrtle Babin; Buyer: Kevin Theriot, Mindy Theriot; Bayou Black Heights blk 1 lots 5 and 6; $240,000; 1/8/20 1595933

Seller: Quentin Jabert; Buyer: Carly Clark; Jolie Oaks blk 1 lot 7; $142,000; 1/8/20 1595936

Seller: KCRM Properties LLC; Buyer: Dennis Barnes Jr, Sarah Barnes; Crescent blk 2 lot 7; $255,000; 1/8/20 1595938

Seller: Gibson Homes LLC; Buyer: Jordan Ward, Jenna Ward; Broadmoor Heights blk:12 lot:2; $158,000; 1/8/20 1595996

Seller: Swampland Investments LLC; Buyer: Allen Ledet Jr, Laura Ledet; Elysian Park blk:11 lot:5, Acadialand blk 4 lot 12; $147,000; 1/9/20 1596015

Seller: Suzan Lirette; Buyer: Gibson Homes LLC; Broadmoor Heights blk:7 lot:13; $40,000; 1/9/20 1596047

Seller: Phillip Brunet Jr; Buyer: Talvin Louviere; Bayou Terrebonne Estates blk:5 lots: 2 and 3; $202,000; 1/10/20 1596085

Seller: Brandy Authement, Simon Authement; Buyer: Joseph Babin; Henrys blk:1 lot:18; $164,000; 1/10/20 1596088

Seller: Cheramie Rentals LLC; Buyer: DHD Rentals LLC; Jolie Oaks blk:2 lots:2 and 5; $232,000; 1/10/20 1596093

Seller: Donna Cheramie, Tommie Cheramie; Buyer: DHD Rentals LLC; Jolie Oaks blk:3 lot:9; $200,000; 1/10/20 1596094

Seller: Clarence Smith Jr; Buyer: Blake Davis; Broadmoor blk:8 lots:9 and 8; $185,000; 1/10/20 1596113

Seller: Lena Breaux; Buyer: Justin Price, Victoria Price; Pine Ridge blk:12 lot:1; $88,000; 1/10/20 1596115

Seller: James Savoie; Buyer: Jared Dufrene, Stacy Dufrene; Sec37 T17S R18E; $150,000; 1/10/20 1596117

Seller: RJR Rentals LLC; Buyer: Ysproperties LLC; Bonvillain Ervin ET ALs Prop blk:2 lot:2; $50,000; 1/13/20 1596140

Seller: Abby Ashland LLC; Buyer: Henry Franklin Jr, Lakisha Franklin; Ashland North blk:18 lot:67; $12,000; 1/13/20 1596154

Seller: Dennis Lecompte, Sarah Thacker; Buyer: Anita Thibodaux; West Park Heights blk:3 lot:4; $159,900; 1/13/20 1596184

Seller: Woodrow Tregre Jr, Yvonne Tregre; Buyer: Jace Pinell, Destiny Pinell; Plantation Gardens blk:8 lot:1; $184,900; 1/13/20 1596186

Seller: Gloria Tregre Revocable Living Trust; Buyer: Woodrow Tregre Jr, Yvonne Tregre; Westgate Add blk:11 lot:7; 1/13/20 1596190

Seller: A & B Renovations & Realty LLC; Buyer: Mitchell Joseph Ray; $10,000; 1/13/20 1596197

Seller: Elda Hebert; Buyer: Connie Bourg; Bayou Gardens blk:12 lots: 21 and 22; $260,000; 1/13/20 1596201

Seller: Sunbery Properties LLC; Buyer: Poule Deau Properties LLC; Sec:104 T17S R17E; $40,000; 1/13/20 1596202

Seller: Wilson Deroche Jr, Wilson Deroche Sr; Buyer: Daniel Deroche Jr; Buquet James blk:11 lot:22; $17,065; 1/14/20 1596296

Seller: Cullen Smith; Buyer: Abby Boudreaux; Rural Retreat blk:1 lot:17; $110,000; 1/14/20 1596293

Seller: Brandon Trahan, Julie Trahan; Buyer: Anna Leblanc, Randy Leblanc; Summerfield Place blk:1 lot:39; $530,000; 1/14/20 1596297

Seller: Ted Detiveaux, Tara Detiveaux; Buyer: Cullen Smith; Lot in Terrebonne; $210,000; 1/14/20 1596294

Seller: Christopher Borgeson, Bliss Davis; Buyer: Lloyd Badeaux, Laura Badeaux; Sec:38 T19S R19E; $29,500; 1/14/20 1596303

Seller: Timothy Walsh, Angela Walsh; Buyer: Brad Desselle, Melissa Desselle; Honduras blk:7 lot:7; $275,000; 1/14/20 1596324

Seller: Ashlee Authement; Buyer: Kassie Dardar, Veronica Dardar; Brentwood Heights blk:1 lot:1; $90,000; 1/15/20 1596350

Seller: Richard Southers, Nelward Southers; Buyer: Derek Dark; Josephine blk:11 lot:1; $41,200; 1/15/20 1596352

Seller: Edward Lecompte; Buyer: Vially Robichaux; Sec:63 T19S R18E; $80,300; 1/15/20 1596383