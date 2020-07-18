Mortgagor: Rene Leonard, Deana; Lender: Bank of American NA; Wallace J Thibodaux blk:5 lot:8; 262 Pearl Margaret Dr, Gray, LA 70359; $100,000; 1/6/20 1595698

Mortgagor: Crab King Live Crab LLC; Lender: Todd Punch; Sec:17 T18S R17E; 369 Bayou Dularge Rd, Houma, LA 70363; $30,000; 1/6/20 1595726

Mortgagor: James Fanguy; Lender: Angie Fanguy; Secs: 52 and 55 T18S R19E; 1918 Hwy 665, Montegut, LA 70377

Mortgagor: Kevin Pellegrin Jr, Suzanne Pellegrin; Lender: Federal Savings Bank; Sec:60 T16S R15E; 1913 Bull Run Rd, Schriever, LA 70395; $175,500; 1/6/20 1595768

Mortgagor: Ho Nguyen, Tram Nguyen; Lender: GMFS LLC; Palm Gardens Subd blk:2 lot:3; 411 Christopher Dr, Houma, LA 70364; 1/6/20 1595770

Mortgagor: Marty Chaisson, Leslie Collom; Lender: Mortgage Research Center LLC; Sec:7 T18S R17E; 123 Royce St, Houma, LA 70364; 1/6/20 1595777

Mortgagor: Andrew Hebert Jr, Carolyn Hebert; Lender: Hancock Whitney Bank; Clark Estates Add blk:5 lot:6; 327 Meandering Way, Houma, LA 70360; 1/6/20 1595781

Mortgagor: Jonathan Aucoin, Krystal Aucoin; Lender: Assurance Financial Group LLC; Lot in Terrebonne; 4267 Force Dr, Bourg, LA 70343; 1/6/20 1595782

Mortgagor: Rodney Leboeuf Jr, Amy Leboeuf; Lender: Assurance Financial Group LLC; Oakshire Manor Subd blk:5 lots:9 and 10; 3605 Euclid St, Houma, LA 70364; 1/6/20 1595783

Mortgagor: Monica Brady; Lender: Assurance Financial Group LLC; Broadmoor Subd blk:14 lot:1; 500 Kenney St, Houma, LA 70364; 1/7/20 1595788

Mortgagor: Randy Pledger; Lender: Cardinal Financial Co LTD Partnership; Holiday Park Subs lot:23; 613 Holiday Dr, Houma, LA 70364; 1/7/20 1595813

Mortgagor: Brittany Jordan; Lender: Rocky Laliberte; Sugar Mill Place blk:6 lot:21; 1700 Belle Chasse Hwy, SuiteA200, Gretna, LA 70056; $287,267; 1/7/20 1595844

Mortgagor: Heath Kramer; Lender: Pennymac Loan Services LLC; Secs: 12 and 13 T18S R18E; 4361 Bayouside Dr, Houma, LA 70363; $240,250; 1/7/20 1595847

Mortgagor: Carlos Villegas, Claudia Villegas; Lender: Pennymac Loan Services LLC; Crescent Park Subd blk:3 lot:9; 415 Sunset Ave, Houma, LA 70360; $227,950; 1/7/20 1595848

Mortgagor: Ruben Rivera, Tiffany Rivera; Lender: Quicken Loans Inc; Lot in Terrebonne; 821 Goode St, Houma, LA 70360; $153,920; 1/7/20 1595849

Mortgagor: Camryn Smith; Lender: AMCAP Mortgage LTD; Sec:5 T17S R17E; 503 Highland Dr, Houma, LA 70364; $116,464; 1/8/20 1595874

Mortgagor: Andrea Theriot; Lender: Pelican State Credit Union; Bayou Gardens blk:12 lot:2; 2903 Creole Dr, Houma, LA 70364; $47,769; 1/8/20 1595931

Mortgagor: Kevin Theriot, Mindy Theriot; Lender: United Wholesale Mortgage; Sec:10 T17S R16E; 109 Lirette St, Houma, LA 70360; 1/8/20 1595934

Mortgagor: Carly Clark; Lender: American South Financial Services LLC; Jolie Oaks Subd blk:1 lot:7; 109 Sagewood Dr, Thibodaux, LA 70301; $92,300; 1/8/20 1595937

Mortgagor: Dennis Barnes Jr, Sarah Barnes; Lender: American South Financial Services LLC; Sec:18 T17S R16E; 209 Lake Crescent Cir, Houma, LA 70360; $242,200; 1/8/20 1595939

Mortgagor: Jordan Ward, Jenna Ward; Lender: State Bank & Trust Co; Broadmoor Heights Subs blk:12 lot:2; 502 Walker Dr, Houma, LA 70364; $158,000; 1/8/20 1595997

Mortgagor: Allen Ledet Jr, Laura Stevensa; Lender: American Financial Resources Inc; Elysian Park Subd blk:11 lot:5; 509 Paris Ln, Houma, LA 70363; $144,337; 1/9/20 1596016

Mortgagor: Rory Eschete Sr; Lender: Tanya Eschete; Sec:5 T16S R16E; $131,806; 1/9/20 1596020

Mortgagor: Brandon Anderson, Katie Anderson; Lender: Roundpoint Mortgage Servicing Corp; Summerfield Place Subd blk:7 lot:16; 655 Lancaster Dr, Houma, LA 70360; $322,000; 1/9/20 1596031

Mortgagor: Jeremy Pellegrin, Paige Pellegrin; Lender: Quicken Loans Inc; Greenacre Estate Subd blk:4 lot:7; 103 Menard Dr, Bourg, LA 70343; $263,000; 1/9/20 1596046

Mortgagor: Gibson Homes LLC; Lender: Bearer; Broadmoor Heights Subd blk:7 lot:13; $120,000; 1/9/20 1596048

Mortgagor: Jordan Steib, Scotti Steib; Lender: United Wholesale Mortgage; Colonial Acres Subd blk:3 lot:13; 177 Juliana Way, Houma, LA 70364; $204,888; 1/9/20 1596049

Mortgagor: Tristin Verdin; Lender: American South Financial Services LLC; Patriot Point blk:7 lot:26; 398 Galvez Ln, Houma, LA 70363; $179,636; 1/10/20 1596084

Mortgagor: Talvin Louviere; Lender: American South Financial Services LLC; Bayou Terrebonne Estates blk:5 lots: 2 and 3; 305 North French Quarter Dr, Houma, LA 70364; $204,040; 1/10/20 1596086

Mortgagor: Joseph Babin; Lender: Nationstar Mortgage LLC; Sec:57 T16S R17E; 116 Sharlene St, Houma, LA 70364; $165,656; 1/10/20 1596089

Mortgagor: Blake Davis; Lender: Quicken Loans Inc; Broadmoor Subd blk:8 lots: 8 and 9; 303 Mire ST, Houma, LA, 70364; $186,868; 1/10/20 1596114

Mortgagor: Justin Price, Victoria Price; Lender: American South Financial Services LLC; Sec:4 T17S R17E; 400 Ann Carol St, Houma, LA 70360; $89,898; 1/10/20 1596116

Mortgagor: Jared Dufrene, Stacy Dufrene; Lender: Assurance Financial Group LLC; Sec:37 T17S R18E; 425 Bayou Blue Road, Houma, LA 70364; $147,283; 1/10/20 1596118

Mortgagor: Herbert Francis, Elise Francis; Lender: Federal Savings Bank; Manchester Subd blk: lot:4; 106 Norwich Ln, Houma, LA 70360; $209,000; 1/13/20 1596180

Mortgagor: Naveed Khan, Minu Ali; Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA; Sugar Mill Point Estates blk:10 lot:9; 207 Choctaw Dr, Houma, LA 70360; $315,000; 1/13/20 1596182

Mortgagor: Stephanie Mahaffey; Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA; Broadmoor Heights Subd blk:23 lot:21; 700 Natalie Dr, Houma, LA 70364; $130,500; 1/13/20 1596183

Mortgagor: Anita Thibodaux; Lender: Assurance Financial Group LLC; West Park Heights Subd blk:3 lot:4; 206 Highland Dr, Houma; LA 70364; $161,515; 1/13/20 1596185

Mortgagor: Jace Pinell, Destiny Pinell; Lender: Assurance Financial Group LLC; Plantation Gardens Subd blk:8 lot:1; 208 Sandra St, Houma, LA 70360; $186,767; 1/13/20 1596187

Mortgagor: Johnnie Trahan, Monica Trahan; Lender: 21st Mortgage Corp; Sec:51 T16S R17E; 2164 Coteau Rd, Houma, LA 70364; $118,628; 1/13/20 1596189

Mortgagor: Timothy Picou; Lender: GMFS LLC; Quality Estates blk:5 lot:5; 313 Daralyn Dr, Houma, LA 70363; $130,202; 1/14/20 1596257

Mortgagor: Cullen Smith; Lender: American South Financial Services LLC; Acadialand Subd blk:10 lot:11; 2018 Mary Hughes Dr, Houma, LA 70363; 1/14/20 1596295

Mortgagor: Anna Leblanc, Randy Leblanc; Lender: Citizens Bank NA; Summerfield Place Subd; blk:1 lot:40; 248 Jaden Ln, Houma, LA 70360; 1/14/20 1596298

Mortgagor: Joshua Westerman; Lender: Assurance Financial Group LLC; Sugarwood blk:1 lot:18;204 Sugarwood Blvd, Houma, LA 70360; $196,575; 1/14/20 1596323

Mortgagor: Brad Desselle, Melissa Desselle; Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA; Honduras Add blk:7 lot:7; 707 Liberty St, Houma, LA 70360; $266,750; 1/14/20 1596325

Mortgagor: Gary Authement, Virginia Authement; Lender: NBKC Bank; Secs: 13 and 24 T19S R16E: 235 Janet Lynn Ct, Theriot, LA 70397; $342,000; 1/14/20 1596327

Mortgagor: Valerie Goss, Thomas Goss; Lender: Assurance Financial Group LLC; Lisa Park Subd blk:1 lot:12; 124 Everette Dr, Houma, LA 70364; $151,515; 1/14/20 1596330

Mortgagor: Patterson Lombas; Lender: Bearer; Broadway Commercial Park blk:1 lot:7-B; 337 Broadway, Schriever, LA 70395; $400,000; 1/15/20 1596334

Mortgagor: Kassie Dardar, Veronica Dardar; Lender: Assurance Financial Group LLC; Brentwood Heights blk:1 lot:1; 101 Berwood Dr, Houma, LA 70364; $93,434; 1/15/20 1596351

Mortgagor: Derek Dark; Lender: Asssurance Financial Group LLC; Josephine Subd blk:11 lot:1; 301 Patterson St, Houma, LA 70363; $39,140; 1/15/20 1596353

Mortgagor: Richard Chaisson, Miranda Chaisson; Lender: JFQ Lending Inc; Southwest West Subd blk:1 lot:6; 437 Southdown West Blvd, Houma, LA 70360; $209,239; 1/15/20 1596371

Mortgagor: Julie Avena; Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA; Barrios Subd blk:4 lot:8; 312 South St, Houma, LA 70360; $108,750; 1/15/20 1596372

Mortgagor: Brandy Runge Dombrowski; Lender: LA Capital F C U; Sec: 6 and 95 T17S R16E; 207 Hanson Dr, Houma, LA 70360; $120,000; 1/14/20 1596373