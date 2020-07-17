The case of a county staffer who tested positive for the coronavirus has forced the county to cancel the county commission meeting meeting slated for this Tuesday morning, July 21,

Franklin County Coordinator Michael Morón said he learned Friday from the Florida Department of Health that a county employee, who works in the courthouse annex, had tested positive.

"Workplace prevention protocols in alignment with the CDC are in place to minimize the spread of COVID-19," he said. "Out of an abundance of caution, staff are being tested and will be taking additional steps to protect their health as well as the health and safety of others."

Morón said the immediate requirement that there be no contact with employees in the county offices in the annex forced the cancellation. He said plans are being formulated in the event that the county has to return to entirely virtual meetings.

The county health department reported Friday afternoon that the county has performed 1,926 unduplicated tests, and that 1,875 have come back negative. Of the 51 positives, 50 are county residents.

The next regular meeting of the county commissioners is scheduled for Tuesday, August 4 at 9 a.m. The budget workshop is scheduled for Thursday, July 30 at 9 a.m.

Email questions regarding the July 17 agenda items to Morón at michael@franklincountyflorida.com.