There were more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported across the state, health officials said Friday. Over 100 of those cases were reported in the Houma-Thibodaux area.

The Department of Health reported 2,179 new cases for a total of 88,590 in the whole state. Deaths ticked up from 3,375 to 3,399, an increase of 24. There were 12 new hospitalizations Friday for a total of 1,413. Ventilator use fell by one for a total of 161.

Terrebonne reported 62 new cases for a total 1,963 and one new death for a total of 68. There were 47 new cases reported in Lafourche for a total of 1,842. For the sixth day in a row, deaths in Lafourche remained unchanged at 91.

Overall, the state processed 46,122 state lab tests and 997,818 tests in commercial labs. Lafourche handled 867 state lab tests and 18,958 private lab tests. There were 716 state lab tests processed in Terrebonne and 19,900 commercial tests.

There were 10 fewer hospitalizations in the region for a total of 49 and two fewer patients using ventilators for a total of three.

