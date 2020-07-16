For those frustrated with the discontinuing of recycling in the county, there is a ray of hope shining through the aluminum cans and plastic bottles it breaks their heart to throw away.

First, there’s still plenty of opportunities to recycle cardboard.

The county continues to pick up each week, and sometimes twice weekly, the cardboard thrown into six recycling bins.

These can be found in Apalachicola at 45 Avenue D, in the large open field across from the under-the-bridge parking at Battery Park; in Eastpoint, at the firehouse at 24 6th Street fire station and at 210 State Road 65, near the county solid waste department; on St. George Island at 24 West Bayshore Drive; in Carrabelle at 1001 Gray Ave, the site of the former Carrabelle High School; and at St. James, at 239 Crooked River Road.

Solid Waste Director Fonda Davis reported to the county commission that, during the last two weeks in June, Eastpoint led the way with nearly 10.9 tons of cardboard collected, followed closely by the island with 9.4 tons. Apalachicola gathered close to 4.9 tons, Carrabelle 3.9 tons, and St. James a little less than half a ton.

Over the previous three months, the county collected a total of close to 105 tons. The going rate for cardboard in June was $45 a ton, above the $25 price in January, but still well below what had been the going rate in years past.

There’s more good news.

There remains one recycling site for cans, plastic and paper, but no glass, and that’s at 210 State Route 65, in a bin in front of the solid waste headquarters.

"But no glass," said administrative assistant Melissa West. "There’s no market."

The drop-off site for these recyclables is open Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The county’s next Amnesty Day is Saturday, July 25 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the landfill.

People can drop off construction debris, furniture, wooden items, toys, as well as white goods, which include such things as appliances, refrigerators, stoves, basically all things metal. They also can drop off up to two tires each trip.

West said household garbage, including clothes and television sets, is not covered by the amnesty, so they would have to be discarded properly in trash receptacles at homes, or taken to the landfill, where they would be subject to the $65 per ton fee for household garbage, and the $45 per ton fee for construction debris.