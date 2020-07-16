Citing growing COVID-19 cases, Publix announced: "We believe requiring (masks) ... is another way we can do our part to help protect our communities"

No shoes, no shirt, no mask, no service?

Publix will require customers to wear marks in all of its stores effective July 21.

"With the number of coronavirus cases continuing to grow and current CDC guidance indicating face coverings can help slow the spread of COVID-19, we believe requiring face coverings in our stores is another way we can do our part to help protect our communities," Maria Brous, Publix director of communications, said in a news release.

To help remind customers about the new policy, the stores will have signs posted at entrances and will use the public address system for announcements. The Publix news release states the mask requirement does not apply to young children and those with medical conditions who cannot wear a face mask. Publix delivery or curbside pickup remain options.

On Thursday, Florida reported its second-highest single-day spike in cases (13,965), for a total of 315,775 cases since the pandemic began. Thursday also marked the 23rd consecutive day the state reported more than 5,000 cases.

The announcement from the Lakeland-based grocery chain follows a similar mandate made by Walmart and Sam's Club. Customers shopping at Walmart stores nationwide will have to wear a mask starting July 20.

This story originally published to naplesnews.com, and was shared to other Florida newspapers in the USA TODAY Network - Florida.