Longtime Franklin County educator Elinor Mount-Simmons is the newest member of the CareerSource Gulf Coast board, following unanimous approval July 7 by the county commission.

"Ms. Mount-Simmons has been a leader in our community, especially as it relates to education. We are glad to be able to support her appointment to the CareerSource Gulf Coast Board," said Noah Lockley, Jr., commission chairman.

Mount-Simmons has extensive experience serving the Franklin County community. She dedicated 40 years to the Franklin County school system as an educator, during which time she created Franklin County’s Academic Recovery program in 2005, and founded the Franklin County Academy in 2012.

Outside of the school system, Mount-Simmons serves in leadership roles for many community organizations throughout the county. These include the Apalachicola City Recreation Committee, which she currently chairs; the Franklin/Gulf Retired Educators Association, which she serves as the current president; the Franklin Education Foundation, which she now chairs; The Hillside Coalition of Laborers for Apalachicola (H’COLA), where she is currently the president; and the MLK Birthday Celebration executive board, where she is presently the vice-director.

"We are grateful to have such an involved and dynamic business and community leader join our board," said Jennifer Conoley, chair of the CareerSource Gulf Coast board of directors. "We know that she will bring great ideas and valued experience to our organization."

CareerSource Gulf Coast (http://careersourcegc.com) provides employment solutions to job seekers and employers in Bay, Gulf and Franklin counties, all at no-cost.