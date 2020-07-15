After a limited run last year, Martin’s Family Clothing is planning to open a second, permanent location at the Gadsden Mall.

Bill Wakefield, CEO of Wakefield’s Inc., said the new store is about reaching new customers, not because there are problems with the Rainbow City location.

"We’re completely happy with it. We own the building, and it’s an awesome store," he said.

Last fall and into the holiday season, Martin’s opened a pop-up store in the old JCPenney location at the mall, which Wakefield said was a success.

"We feel like there is a customer who shops at the mall who isn’t making it down to us [in Rainbow City], and the mall’s owners have been very aggressive in getting us there," he said. "They made it as easy as possible, and we hope the city council does the same."

The Gadsden City Council has set a public hearing at its Tuesday meeting for a proposed economic development agreement with Wakefield’s Inc.

In the agreement, Wakefield’s Inc. proposes to spend at least $537,400 to renovate the facilities and exterior and to employ at least 55 employees with an annual payroll of $697,700 for the term of the agreement.

In return, the city proposes to pay the company 2% of the city’s 5% sales tax proceeds from sales at the store for three years or $85,000, whichever comes first.

Wakefield said there are a number of things that still have to be finalized, including the city’s proposal, but a projected opening date is Oct. 1.

"We’re very excited about it," he said. "The Etowah County area has been very good to us, and we feel like we can expand our volume at this location."