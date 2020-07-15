Citing poor performance, the Department of Economic Opportunity has canceled contracts with two companies hired to handle overflow calls from applicants trying to access unemployment benefits through the state's troubled, overloaded system

AECOM and UDT were hired in April to handle the countless calls from people encountering problems with the CONNECT system, the DEO’s online portal for people to register and claim their weeks of unemployment.

Read More: 'Unlike anything I've ever experienced': Florida man shares horrors of COVID-19

"At this time, DEO has determined it is best to focus its efforts on the companies who have provided higher skilled and fully trained representatives, " a statement issued by the DEO said.

DEO officials would not confirm how many call center representatives or jobs were affected, but some reports said it could be as high as 1,000. The contract cancellations were first reported by First Coast News and other TV stations Tuesday night.

An email from a vendor to contracted call center employees obtained by several media organizations said that their jobs were being terminated as of July 21 due an "unanticipated lack of continued funding for Re-Employment Call Center Operations."

The CONNECT system has been a sore spot for those seeking benefits during the coronavirus pandemic, subject to glitches and crashes. Gov. Ron DeSantis blamed his predecessor on the system, calling it a "jalopy" and a "clunker." He directed the agency to spend millions upgrading the system and hiring vendors to expand its call center operations.

AECOM and UDT had the potential to earn $24.5 million and $12.3 million respectively under the terms of their contracts.

The DEO said it was prioritizing vendors whose representatives were fully trained to handle "all claimant issues and are more proficient in the CONNECT system," and were meeting or exceeding their contractual performance expectations.

"Vendors who are not providing as high quality services will not continue to provide services at this time," the statement said.

Meanwhile, the state’s unemployment agency continues to employ more than 3,000 customer service representatives to help Floridians with their unemployment claims.

"The Department will continue to monitor resource demands and needs to ensure service levels for Floridians will continue to improve. The Department remains committed to helping eligible Floridians receive their Reemployment Assistance benefits as quickly as possible."

According to the DEO unemployment dashboard, the DEO has processed 2.6 million of 3 million claims received, and disbursed $10 billion in benefits to some 1.7 claimants.

Contact Jeff Schweers at jschweers@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @jeffschweers.