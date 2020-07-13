A convicted felon from Thibodaux was arrested over the weekend after pulling out a gun at a local bar, authorities said.

George Paul Moresi III, of La. 1, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm on the premises of an alcohol beverage outlet and simple criminal property damage, the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

During the early morning hours Saturday, deputies were called out to a local bar in Plattenville to investigate a disturbance involving several individuals, the Sheriff’s Office said. At some point Moresi drew a firearm. As the suspect was leaving the business, he struck and caused damages to a door, authorities said. He then left the scene in a car.

Deputies found the suspect a short time later near Napoleonville and initiated a traffic stop, the Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies learned that Moresi was a convicted felon and could not legally possess a gun.

The suspect was arrested and transported to the Assumption Parish jail, where he was later released after posting a $10,000 bond.