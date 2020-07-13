One hundred years ago this week:

The elevator in the Alston Building dropped four or five feet, between the first and second floors of the building. The safety clutches worked beautifully, but gave the three or four passengers in the elevator a good jar and a worse scare. The elevator was equipped with safety clutches to stop the fall if a problem occurred with the hoist that carried people from one floor to another. Repairs were underway.

With appropriate and impressive ceremony Tuscaloosa Grove, No. 90, Woodmen Circle, unveiled the monuments recently erected by the order in Evergreen cemetery to the memories of Mrs. Lettie Bowers and Mrs. James M. Howell.

Boat-skiing was now in vogue as a pastime at Riverview Park. All that was required was a gasoline motor boat, with a flat board with two ropes attached to each upper end to act as controlling reins. As the boat gains speed the resistance of the water holds the board up, and its passenger can stand upon it like a charioteer of old. Bessie Sloss, Alden Snow and John Donaho had tried it and reported it fine sport.

Col. Woolsey Finnell was badly bruised and scarred by the fall of a 2,000-pound derrick at a dam at Prattville. The derrick became overbalanced and began to fall and would have crushed Joe O’Hanlon, but Col. Finnell grabbed a part of it that would have killed O’Hanlon, and by main strength held it up off the crouching man until the other hands could rush to his assistance. Finnell’s hands were terribly lacerated, his back hurt and a big piece of skin scraped off one of his legs. Finnell was so thankful that he was able to save this faithful man, who had been with him in his engineering operations so long, that he did not mind his injuries.

The timber for the construction of the teacherage building at Gorgas School was being cut. The teacherage was the six-room house where the teachers of the school would reside during the period they were teaching in the school. It would be a modern, up-to-date cottage, something the patrons of the Gorgas School would be proud of. Mr. M.R. Bettis, of the Lewis Furniture Co., agreed to furnish a room at the new teachery.

Sheriff Perry B. Hughes sent four deputies up to Kellerman where a strike in the coal mines had been going on for several months. It was supposed from this that the mine owners were fearful that damage would be done to the property.

Bruce McEachin had the misfortune of breaking his left arm for the third time. The boy was climbing a tree and fell.

A boy who was employed at W.B. Bickley’s Bakery attempted to steal a 40-pound bag of sugar by hiding it in a hole near the alley, planning to come back for it later. Mr. Bickley found the sugar and was waiting when the boy came back for it. The boy and a companion ran but were found and arrested in thirty minutes.

A suggestion had been made to the News that someone should make postcards from the pictures that were taken of the plane crash that killed Mr. Caraway the week before. It was thought that the profit from the postcards would help the man’s widow and little girl. The News said it was a fine opportunity for someone to do good works.

Woodmen of the World would be conducting a ceremony in Williamson Cemetery at Northport. Warrior Camp, No. 87, of Tuscaloosa and Northport Camp No. 602 would jointly unveil the monuments erected to the memory of deceased sovereigns, C.J. Geary and Alex Holley.

A delegation was in Tuscaloosa to seek a suitable location for the Bureau of Mines. Knoxville and Atlanta were in the running, as well. If Tuscaloosa got it, Comer Hall would be used until a building could be built to house the bureau.

Capt. W.C. Blassingame of the State Health Department was in the city touting free clinics that he said had done an immense amount of good. Dr. Shamblin was in charge of the clinic at that time. Blassingame said two years before, Dr. Partlow, head of the Alabama-Bryce Insane Hospital, told him that in the previous two years, more patients had been admitted to Bryce as a result of syphilis than during the past ten years. Blassingame estimated that one-half of the patients that went to insane hospitals went there from the direct or indirect effect of syphilis. The trouble had decreased in Birmingham due to the free clinics.