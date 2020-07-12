Franklin County’s number of positive cases have risen sharply, with nine reported since Friday, for a total of 32 residents diagnosed since the coronavirus pandemic entered the county in late March.

In addition, the Carrabelle city commission Thursday afternoon unanimously approved a mayoral proclamation that "strongly encourages all persons to wear facial coverings when indoors in businesses and other establishments, including government offices, within the city."

Mayor Brenda La Paz said that after much discussion and a review of "exponentially increasing positive case numbers and positivity percentages in our county and surrounding areas, the commission made the decision to strongly encourage, but not require the wearing of facial coverings."

Based on statistics posted by the Florida Department of Health, as of Sunday afternoon, one case has required hospitalization. There have been no deaths attributed in the county due to COVID-19.

So far, of the 1,548 people tested in the county, 1,515 have resulted in negative results, with just one of the 33 positives a non-resident.

The county’s median age is 57, well above the state median of 39, for the 21 females and 11 males who have tested positive.

The youngest positive case is between age 5 and 14, with two between the ages of 15 and 24, and five between the ages of 25-34.

Three individuals are between age 35 and 44, five between age 45 and 54, and six between age 55 and 64.

Five positive cases are between ages 65 and 74, four are between ages 75-84 and two are age 85 or older.

Geographically, the largest chunk of the cases, 12, are in the Apalachicola are, 10 are in the Eastpoint-St. George Island area, and eight are in Carrabelle.

Sarah Hinds, director of the Florida Department of Health in Franklin County, told county commissioners Tuesday that she expected the county to see more cases.

Carrabelle city commissioners also agreed at their meeting to close access to the public, effective Monday, July 13, to the City Hall lobby and other city buildings until further notice. Water and sewer customers and building permit clients are asked to use the dropbox in front of City Hall, pay by U.S. mail, or set up automatic payment arrangements online..

All public parks and playgrounds in Carrabelle remain open from sunrise to sunset until further notice. All public restrooms remain closed until further notice, with the exception of the restroom at Riverwalk Park where the public is advised to use at their own risk.

All water and sewer payments should be placed in the dropbox at the front of City Hall until further notice. Customers may continue to mail in their payments, automatic payment arrangements, or pay online at the City’s website.

For questions, please call the billing clerk at 697-3618, ext 101.

Clients may continue to apply for building permits online at the city’s website. For questions, please call City Clerk Keisha Messer at 697-3618, ext 103.

All city boat ramps remain open from sunrise to sunset.