Sunday

Jul 12, 2020 at 1:53 PM


The largest gain was recorded in Santa Rosa County, which had 179 new cases and one new death.

Coronavirus continued to rise across the Panhandle with Okaloosa and Santa Rosa counties each posting an increase of more than 125 cases from Saturday to Sunday.


Here are the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health.


STATEWIDE


Total cases: 269,811, +15,660


Total Florida resident deaths: 4,242, +45


Non-resident deaths: 104, +3


Below are the numbers for each county in the Daily News coverage area, plus a city-by-city breakdown of their positive cases. Locations with fewer than 5 cases were not listed.


SANTA ROSA COUNTY


Total cases: 1,321, +179


Deaths: 11, +1


Hospitalizations: 70, +4


Milton: 530, +56


Gulf Breeze: 263, +38


Navarre: 240, +53


Pace: 137, +24


Jay: 40, +6


Pensacola Beach: 6, no change


OKALOOSA COUNTY


Total cases: 1,268, +138


Deaths: 10, unchanged


Hospitalizations: 73, +1


Fort Walton Beach: 472, +48


Crestview: 243, +33


Destin: 193, +21


Niceville: 126, +24


Mary Esther: 68, +9


Shalimar: 80, +8


Baker: 24, +1


Eglin: 11, +2


Valparaiso: 10, +4


Laurel Hill: 14, +3


Holt: 5, no change


WALTON COUNTY


Total cases: 561, +23


Deaths: 9, unchanged


Hospitalizations: 36, +1


DeFuniak Springs: 210, +9


Santa Rosa Beach: 157, +6


Miramar Beach: 43, +3


Freeport: 50, +3


Inlet Beach: 17, +3


HOLMES COUNTY


Total cases: 227, +2


Deaths: 1


Hospitalizations: 7


Bonifay: 205, +1


Westville: 5, no change


WASHINGTON COUNTY


Total cases: 1163, +12


Deaths: 13


Hospitalizations: 23


Chipley: 113, +6


Vernon: 23, +3


BAY COUNTY


Total cases: 1,193, +86


Deaths: 8


Hospitalizations: 52


Panama City: 788, +59


Panama City Beach: 178, +14


Lynn Haven: 113, +10


Southport: 20, +3


Youngstown: 15, unchanged


Callaway: 8, unchanged


Fountain: 8, unchanged


GULF COUNTY


Total cases: 90, +2


Deaths: 0


Hospitalizations: 5


Port St. Joe: 43, +1


Wewahitchka: 28, +1


FRANKLIN COUNTY


Total cases: 33, +2


Deaths: 0


Hospitalizations: 1


Apalachicola: 14, +1


Eastpoint: 9


Carrabelle: 8, +2