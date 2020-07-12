Investigators were able to use undercover personnel to schedule an appointment where the massage therapist offered to engage in unlawful acts for money, the release stated.

LYNN HAVEN — Two women have been arrested for allegedly being involved with a prostitution operation inside a local massage parlor.

According to a press release posted on the Lynn Haven Police Department’s Facebook page, Zoe Weilen, 55 and Mingling Deng, 60, both of Lynn Haven, were arrested on Thursday after officers executed a search warrant at 211 Mowat School Road.

Weilen has been charged with prostitution. Deng has been charged with keeping and maintaining a house of ill fame, for operating business for the purpose of prostitution.

Investigators also seized more than $43,000 in cash.

Both women will have their first appearance before a local judge today. The Lynn Haven Police Department is communicating with federal authorities to continue to investigate this type of activity in the United States.