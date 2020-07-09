A University of Miami study found that electronic dance music is bad for underwater fauna that communicate with sound.

Waterfront music festivals may unnerve underwater ecosystems and potentially disrupt the love life of a froggy-looking fish that is a dietary staple for dolphins, according to a new University of Miami study.

The study, published last month in the journal Environmental Pollution, was conducted by researchers who were concerned about how sound from the high energy, low frequency Ultra Music Festival would affect the university’s experimental fish hatchery.

The hatchery at the Rosentstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science houses valuable fish such as mahi-mahi, cobia and red snapper.

But in March 2019, the hatchery’s tanks on Virginia Key southeast of downtown Miami became temporary neighbors with the relocated Ultra Music Festival, which set up one of its electronic dance music stages at Virginia Key Beach Park.

"Those fish are used for aquaculture studies but also to figure out the impacts of things like the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill so it’s pretty important that the fish are happy and healthy," said Danielle McDonald, a UM marine biology and ecology professor and co-author of the study. "It was the first time Ultra was moving to that spot and there was some worry about the fish because they would be right next door."

McDonald uses the homely toadfish – so named because it resembles a toad – in much of her research, including studies on fish stress levels. She and co-researchers set up special tanks near the hatchery where toadfish were added and lived before, during and after the concert.

Toadfish are an ecological gem because they make up a significant portion of a dolphin’s diet, but are also prey for larger fish. They were ideal for the music experiment because they communicate by sound. Males grunt in warning at other males and whistle to females in an effort to get them to lay eggs in the male’s nest. The male then fertilizes the eggs and cares for them.

Ultra, which attracted more than 170,000 concertgoers in 2019, was inconveniently held for the toadfish during its breeding season.

"You could see what the implications could be of disrupting reproductive behaviors," McDonald said. "We weren’t able to show that in this study, but it is something to think about in designing future studies and in looking at our own behavior in having these concerts at waterfronts."

Microphones were set up in the tanks as well as in Bear Cut – a tidal channel adjacent to the concert that connects the Atlantic Ocean and Biscayne Bay.

In the channel, sound levels underwater increased 2 to 3 decibels during the Ultra Music Festival, which UM Ocean Sciences Professor Claire Paris, also a co-author on the study, said is significant increase.

But it was even louder in the test pools, which experienced sound levels 7 to 8 decibels higher.

At the same time, the main stress hormone of the fish increased by 4 to 5 times.

"Imagine being in a place where there is so much noise that you have to scream to be heard," Paris said. "Being there for three days without communication could be very stressful for the fish."

The Ultra Music Festival is different than many days-long concerts because its focus is electronic music – the heavy bass sounds that follow the same low frequency used by the toadfish to communicate, Paris said.

That’s why waterfront concerts such as West Palm Beach’s Sunfest may not be as harmful to fish

But, researchers said they’re not aware of any other study that looked at the affects of outdoor music venues on underwater ecology.

"This study might be the first one to suggest that airborne sound is impacting aquatic organisms," McDonald said. "We don’t like to say that Ultra caused the toadfish to be stressed, but we can say that the evidence suggests Ultra is the culprit."

This story originally published to palmbeachpost.com, and was shared to other Florida newspapers in the USA TODAY Network - Florida.