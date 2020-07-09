Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf in Port St. Joe will resume its "Living Well With Diabetes" classes in July. Registration is underway for the next class scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, from 10 a.m. to noon (ET) in the hospital's conference room A/B.

"Living Well With Diabetes" is a free community program designed to help community members manage diabetes. Led by Diabetes Educator John Griggs, MSN, RN-BC, CDCES, participants will learn the skills they need to better manage their condition through healthy living and making lasting changes.

Due to an abundance of caution and to protect participants and staff, guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be followed, including screening questions and temperature checks at the hospital's main entrance, universal masking and physical distancing. Since class size will be limited for safety, advance registration is required.

Classes will continue to meet every fourth Tuesday of the month. Participants will receive a meal ticket for lunch in the hospital cafeteria.

Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf is located at 3801 E. Hwy. 98 in Port St. Joe. To register, or for more information, please contact John Griggs at 850-229-5620 or email questions to John.Griggs@ascension.org.