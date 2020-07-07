Etowah County’s COVID-19 risk dropped slightly over the weekend, though the number of cases has continued a steady climb.

Last week, the Alabama Department of Public Health released a color-coded health guidance system for counties, and Etowah County was listed as "very high risk" on June 30 but only as "high risk" as of Friday.

According to bamatracker.com, Etowah County reached 790 cases on Tuesday, an increase of 40 cases from Monday.

Friday, the day the ADPH lowered the county’s risk, saw the county add 63 new cases — the largest daily increase so far.

Since then, the seven-day average of cases has risen from just below 22 to 26.29 (as of Tuesday).

After dropping off in mid-June, the average number of local tests has returned to late-May levels, although it declined from 198 to 177.29 in the most recent statistics.

The percentage of tests that have returned positive has increased slightly over the past month, from 4.71% on June 7 to 7.87% on July 7.

Marshall County also dropped from "very high" to "high" risk, while DeKalb and Cherokee counties remained at "very high" risk.

Marshall County has 1,770 total cases with an average of 39.29 per day over the last week and a 15.7% positive test rate.

DeKalb County is up to 761 total cases with a seven-day average of 26.43 and a 13.94% positive test rate, while Cherokee County only has 103 recorded cases and a seven-day average of 4.57 cases.

The ADPH’s main factor in determining COVID-19 risk is the number of days that a county has had a downward trend in new cases, which is calculated with a rolling three-day average to account for fluctuations in reporting.

If cases are staying the same or increasing, a county will be listed as a "very high risk." A decrease for one to six days is "high risk," a seven to 13-day decrease is "moderate risk," and a downward trend for two weeks or more is "low risk."

Other factors like a decline in the percentage of positive tests, sufficient numbers of tests and medical visits for COVID-like symptoms also play a part.

Only six counties in the state had a "low" risk rating: Fayette, Hale, Coosa, Washington, Crenshaw and Henry.

The map will be updated each Friday, according to the ADPH.