PANAMA CITY — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into a law a $500 million plan on June 24 to increase teacher salaries to $47,500, but some local teachers are unhappy about it.

The plan has been in the works for several months now and there were rumblings of veteran teachers getting the short end of the stick. For new teachers, their salaries were raised to the minimum salary of $47,500, but some teachers already make that amount.

RELATED: Bay County Schools moving to let students wear masks

The teachers who have been teaching for a while and already make at least $47,500 won’t see an increase.

"My initial reaction was ’Heck yeah, I’m getting a raise’ and then I actually read the document and I said ’Oh I guess I’m not getting a raise," said Crystal Bullock, Bay High School English teacher who just completed her 10th year. "The veteran teachers are not enthusiastic about this because we’re now going to have to watch these new teachers come in and make what a lot of us are making now."

RELATED: Bay County withstands a second school year of upheaval

Bullock feels that it should be an increase across the board and recognizes that she is fortunate because of the supplemental pay she receives. Even though her and colleagues are a little "salty" at the notion that newer teachers will be on par with veteran teachers, she still likes the fact the new teachers will start off better than previous generation teachers.

"One hundred percent new teachers coming should make $47,000 and to me it’s not a lot to ask," Bullock said. "It sounds so bratty, but for what we do, it’s not asking a lot and everybody should have an increase."

Florida ranks 46th in the nation for teacher salary and Bay District Schools ranks near the bottom in the state of Florida. While the goal is to get the teacher salaries as close as possible to $47,500, there is a possibility some won’t be able to make that much.

"The way it actually works is that each county will get an allocation of the money that has been designated from the bill," said Shirley Baker, executive director of human resources of Bay District Schools. "We’ve been given direction for how to bring our beginning teacher salary as close to the $47,500 as we can."

While there’s a possibility beginning teachers won’t make the $47,500, the salary schedule will move up significantly from the little more than $36,000. There are still some negotiations with the union BDS has to undergo and come up with an agreement.

Adrianna Swearingen, fifth year teacher who teaches 4th grade at Northside Elementary, said she was excited about the news.

"My first year teaching was in Las Vegas and moving back here to Bay County, I took a big pay cut," Swearingen said. "To hear that it’s going to be back up again, it’s nice."

Even though the bill states that the minimum teacher salary is $47,500, Swearingen recognizes that it is a little misleading considering the allocation of the money. She added that in Miami it could be possible and maybe even more, but Bay County it might not be the case.

She still appreciates the fact that steps are being taken in the right direction to take care of teachers in Florida.

As of now, BDS officials have to wait closer to the beginning of the next school year to figure out how the money will be allocated because they need to see who will still be on staff.