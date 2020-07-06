Clerk of Court Marcia Johnson has reported that two clerk’s office employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Monday morning news release, Johnson said both employees were asymptomatic and tested positive after random testing of clerk staff.

All employees having direct contact with those who tested positive are quarantining for a period of 14 days.

Johnson said the office will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized on an ongoing basis. "Recently, Plexiglas was installed to provide some separation from our customers," she said. "Employees will wear masks and social distance when they are not behind the Plexiglas windows.

Johnson said her office staff is following the recommended protocols of the Franklin County Health Department, which is aware of the situation.

The clerk of courts’ office remains open for business, while limiting non-essential services to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Be aware that safety protocols are in place for those who must visit the office in person. This is for the safety of our team and the public," Johnson said. "As affected employees are in quarantine, our office is short-staffed; please be patient as we do our best to assist you."

To further limit in-person contact, many clerk services are still available by phone at 653-8861 and online. You can select a zero when you call, and someone will respond. Many forms are also available for download. Visit https://www.franklinclerk.com/coronavirus-covid-19-clerks-office-status for more information.