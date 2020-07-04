Due to the July 4 holiday, the Department of Health did not update its coronavirus numbers on Saturday.

The state agency said COVID-19 reporting will resume on Sunday.

In the latest report, there were 1,728 new cases for a total of 63,289. Deaths climbed from 3,147 to 3,170, an increase of 23.

Lafourche reported 47 new cases Friday for a total of 1,248. Deaths related to the virus remained unchanged at 89. There were 53 new cases reported in Terrebonne for a total of 1,147. Deaths also remained unchanged at 61.

Hospitalizations ticked up from 840 to 852, and patients using ventilators increased slightly from 91 to 93. Overall, 37,524 state lab tests have been processed and 746,745 commercial tests.